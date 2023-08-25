Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat

Can we get a yeehaw?

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on August 25, 2023
Kendall Jenner is celebrating the weekend early. On Thursday, the supermodel just gave us a look at her almost Friday plans, and it included parading around in a teeny-tiny bikini and cowboy hat and poking fun at her mom, Kris Jenner.

Proving all you need to live your best life is your closest gal pals, a yacht, and a bottle of 818 Tequila, of course, Jenner shared an envy-inducing mirror selfie on her Instagram Story from her day spent out at sea. In the snap, she posed in a sizzling-hot bikini by Casa Gamero, which consisted of a purple and yellow itty-bitty triangle top with matching cheeky bottoms, both in a geometric pattern. And when she wasn't fully flaunting the two-piece, Kendall embraced the coastal cowgirl aesthetic and layered her bikini underneath a sheer cream tank top and accessorized with dainty gold hoops, black sunglasses, and a straw hat.

Kendall Jenner Bikini Yacht

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Story

Beauty-wise, the supermodel kept her glam to a minimum, opting for a low-key, no-makeup makeup look while finishing off her glam with tousled, loose waves.

She followed up her mirror selfie with a hilarious TikTok of her and friends Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye, enjoying refreshing glass of 818 while playfully lip-synching to a voiceover from Keeping Up With The Kardashians of Scott Disick asking Kris if she’d like a drink. At the beginning of the short clip, Kendall passed around the bottle questioning her friends, “Drink?” while each of them took turns jokingly imitating Kris Jenner’s many responses. 

“You know, I’m a little - I would love-," Skye mouthed. “Yes, a little baby one. Thank you," Harvey said as Kris, while Bieber chimed in, "I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous."

