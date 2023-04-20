Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon

Hailey Bieber also made a statement in the simple look.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 10:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Photo:

The Mega Agency

There has been a shift in celebrity culture this year: Stars are removing their filler, ditching their jewelry, and, most recently, simplifying their Coachella looks. While  we might have expected bedazzled looks, bold beauty statements, and accessory overload in previous years at the music festival, this year’s “It” girls took a much more everyday-approach to their festival styling, definitively proving that celebrities are entering their casual era.

Few did it better than Kendall Jenner, whose all-black look went instantly viral for how simple it was. When the supermodel arrived at the Coachella-adjacent Revolve Fest, she was wearing the foolproof spring outfit recipe celebrities including Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, and Camila Morrone have relied on: A ribbed tank top and a wide-leg pair of pants. The look — which is so basic you probably already have the pieces in your wardrobe — is an instant and easy outfit win for the warmer season. 

Whether you’re wearing a basic tank with a trendy pair of raw-edge pants like Jenner, or rocking it with oversized jeans à la Bieber, the simple wardrobe staple is proving to be one of spring’s most versatile essentials. It’s carefree, casual, and can make even the work pants you kind of hate feel cool. To recreate the celebrity-favorite look at home, I found 10 tanks you can grab today, with prices starting at just $8.

You really can’t go wrong with a basic white tank from Hanes, which you can grab for just $3 a piece at Amazon. Sometimes, things are classic for a reason, with celebrities including Olivia Widle opting for the ultra-cheap but “strong and durable” tank. Even Kourtney Kardashian’s stylist swears by it; she shared on Poosh that “a simple tank and cool pants combination never fails,” and that when Kourtney rocks the look, she gravitates towards Hanes, whose six-pack of tanks is loved by more than 12,200 Amazon shoppers. And if you want it in black, you can shop this equally-loved Hanes option for just $8.

Hanes Men's White Undershirt Pack, White Tanks for Men, Cotton Tank Undershirt Pack

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Hanes Women's Cotton Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

For a little shaping, grab Spax’s Socialight Tank, which is available in five colors and sizes XS though 3X. The top features the brand’s Level Two support, with compressive shaping designed to feel like “a firm hug.” Shoppers rave that this tank, which “keeps everything in its place,” is “perfect for everyday” wear. According to one shopper, it’s, “extremely comfortable” and smoothes your figure while being “lightweight and strong yet breathable.”

Socialight Tank

Spanx

Shop now: $42; spanx.com

And while Spanx might be our typical go-to for extra support, others — including InStyle writers — are obsessed with J.Crew’s Perfect-Fit Shelf-Bra tank. Our shopping writer wrote that the top, which features a built-in shelf bra that “keeps the girls up,” is one of the first she can go braless with. She further added that she loved the “skin-skimming silhouette” and soft, 100 percent cotton fabric.

Perfect-fit shelf-bra tank top

Jcrew

Shop now: $35; jcrew.com

Personally, I’ve been wearing LNA’s Deep U Top and Madewell’s Brightside ‘90s Tank on repeat, both of which I plan to grab in more colors before summer. I’m obsessed with the wide straps of the LNA tank (no special bra required!) and that it conceals the area between the arm and armpit (you know what I’m talking about); it’s truly an elevated basic. And when I want something more casual to accompany a pair of jeans, I always grab Madewell’s retro-inspired top, which has a flattering high neckline.

Deep U Ribbed Tank

LNA

Shop now: $68; lnaclothing.com

madewell-brightside-90s-tank

Madewell

Shop now: $28 (Originally $38); madewell.com

Lastly, if you want to more closely replicate Kendall’s top, which has a side cutout, you can grab Sandy Liang’s Black Slight Tank Top at Ssense. 

SANDY LIANG Black Slight Tank Top

Ssense

Shop now: $125; ssense.com

Styling doesn’t have to be rocket science, and Kendall’s two-part outfit proves just that; sometimes simple really is chic. Recreate the look today starting at just $14.

