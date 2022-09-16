Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Polarizing Fall Trend Emily Ratajkowski Also Favors Get the supermodel staple at Amazon. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Backgrid Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make one of the season’s most polarizing trends look chic. Earlier this month, the supermodel was spotted in Brentwood, California wearing a cargo midi skirt with a simple black tee and flip flops. Her low-rise skirt from The Attico has two oversized pockets and a slit down the front — and though her exact skirt is sold out, Amazon has tons of similar options at a much lower price point. Jenner isn’t the only model who’s embracing the cargo trend; Emily Ratajkowski recently wore a cargo mini skirt with a cropped button-down top and Western-inspired boots. What used to be a style reserved for tourists, dads, and utility workers, has now become a celeb-approved fashion moment, and we have no choice but to hop on board. Shop Cargo Skirts on Amazon: Viatabuna Cargo Midi Skirt With Slit, $23 with coupon (Originally $24) Tiaford Long Cargo Skirt With Pockets, $27 Bocymolay Ruched Low-Rise Cargo Maxi Skirt, $28 Glostory Knee-Length Pencil Skirt With Front Pockets and Slit, $30 Baleaf Elastic-Waist Midi Skirt With Pocket and Slit, $30 (Originally $40) Available in the same army green color as Jenner’s skirt, the Viatabuna cargo midi has a low-rise waistband with a button- and zipper-closure, six pockets, and a slit down the back. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, so you can throw it in the wash without worrying about damage. Just note: This style isn’t available for Prime delivery, so you’ll have to pay for shipping. Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $24); amazon.com Another long, green option, the Tiaford maxi skirt also has a low-rise fit, along with a zipper-closure on the side, slit side pockets, and a drawstring around the hemline. This option is made from a breathable and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. Pair it with a simple tee for a supermodel-approved outfit that’s just as comfortable as it is trendy. Shop now: $27; amazon.com To channel your inner ‘90s style icon, go with this ruched cargo maxi skirt. It features both side pockets and zippered pockets on the thighs and has a subtle side slit. Given its longer length, this skirt would look great with a pair of platform sandals or boots — depending on the season. Shop now: $28; amazon.com While it has a shorter hemline, this knee-length cargo skirt is most similar to Jenner’s pick since it has cargo pockets on either side and a slit down the front. This option, however, has a high-rise waistband, which is great for those of us who aren’t quite on board with the low-rise fad. It comes in seven colors and is made from a blend of cotton and spandex. Shop now: $30; amazon.com As the least cargo-y option on the list, the Baleaf midi skirt is a simple way to ease into the trend. It’s made from moisture-wicking material, and it has an elastic waistband with an interior drawstring, side slit with adjustable buttons, cargo pocket on the right side, and a zippered pocket on the left. Available in four neutral colors, it’s a staple piece you can easily pair with a range of tops in your wardrobe. Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com Although you may not have expected to be fawning over cargo skirts this season, now that our fave supermodels have brought back the trend, it’s worth giving a shot. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit