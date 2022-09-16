Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Polarizing Fall Trend Emily Ratajkowski Also Favors

Get the supermodel staple at Amazon.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kendall Jenner Cargo Skirt
Photo:

Backgrid

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make one of the season’s most polarizing trends look chic. Earlier this month, the supermodel was spotted in Brentwood, California wearing a cargo midi skirt with a simple black tee and flip flops. Her low-rise skirt from The Attico has two oversized pockets and a slit down the front — and though her exact skirt is sold out, Amazon has tons of similar options at a much lower price point.  

Jenner isn’t the only model who’s embracing the cargo trend; Emily Ratajkowski recently wore a cargo mini skirt with a cropped button-down top and Western-inspired boots. What used to be a style reserved for tourists, dads, and utility workers, has now become a celeb-approved fashion moment, and we have no choice but to hop on board.

Shop Cargo Skirts on Amazon:

Available in the same army green color as Jenner’s skirt, the Viatabuna cargo midi has a low-rise waistband with a button- and zipper-closure, six pockets, and a slit down the back. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, so you can throw it in the wash without worrying about damage. Just note: This style isn’t available for Prime delivery, so you’ll have to pay for shipping. 

Viatabuna Long Denim Skirts for Women Maxi Paperbag

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $24); amazon.com

Another long, green option, the Tiaford maxi skirt also has a low-rise fit, along with a zipper-closure on the side, slit side pockets, and a drawstring around the hemline. This option is made from a breathable and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. Pair it with a simple tee for a supermodel-approved outfit that’s just as comfortable as it is trendy. 

Tiaford Women Long Cargo Skirt with Pockets

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

To channel your inner ‘90s style icon, go with this ruched cargo maxi skirt. It features both side pockets and zippered pockets on the thighs and has a subtle side slit. Given its longer length, this skirt would look great with a pair of platform sandals or boots — depending on the season. 

Bocymolay Women Y2k Cargo Long Skirt

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

While it has a shorter hemline, this knee-length cargo skirt is most similar to Jenner’s pick since it has cargo pockets on either side and a slit down the front. This option, however, has a high-rise waistband, which is great for those of us who aren’t quite on board with the low-rise fad. It comes in seven colors and is made from a blend of cotton and spandex. 

GLOSTORY Women's Midi Knee Length Pencil Skirt

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

As the least cargo-y option on the list, the Baleaf midi skirt is a simple way to ease into the trend. It’s made from moisture-wicking material, and it has an elastic waistband with an interior drawstring, side slit with adjustable buttons, cargo pocket on the right side, and a zippered pocket on the left. Available in four neutral colors, it’s a staple piece you can easily pair with a range of tops in your wardrobe. 

BALEAF Women's Long Casual Skirt Pocket with Slit

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Although you may not have expected to be fawning over cargo skirts this season, now that our fave supermodels have brought back the trend, it’s worth giving a shot. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon most-loved fall clothes tout
The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too
Editor-Loved Amazon Labor Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Fashion Deals I'm Shopping This Labor Day
Amazon Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Epic Designer Fall Fashion Sale Includes Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Jeans for 80% Off
Amazon Labor Day Deals Roundup
The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off
Amazon lightweight jackets under $50
Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Amazon Skirts
This Summer Is All About Flowy Skirts, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Amazon Summer Fashion Deals
Amazon Just Added 1,000+ New Fashion Deals to Its Summer Style Section, With Prices Starting at $5
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon Easter Dresses
5 Spring-Ready Easter Dresses From Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holiday
This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100
This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100
Amazon spring fashion section
Amazon Just Dropped Its Spring Fashion Section — Here's What to Shop
Mini Skirt Trend
Mini Skirts Are Having a Moment in Hollywood — Shop the Look for Under $30 on Amazon
Athleisure Under $40
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Under-$40 Athleisure for Spring and Summer