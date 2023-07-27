Kendall Jenner Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With This Cool-Girl Essential

If you've spent even just one day in a major metropolis (such as New York City), you've seen the chokehold that canvas tote bags have on society. These bags are useful not only for storage and transporting groceries, but they're also a sure fire way to look like a local. Even celebrities are fans of this cool-girl staple (which is, by the way, much much better for the environment than plastic alternatives). Case in point? Kendall Jenner, mother of all cool girls, just shared an Instagram photo dump that featured the largest canvas tote bag, maybe ever, and the tiniest bikini.

On Thursday, Jenner shared an Instagram carousel that documented what appears to be a recent vacation of hers. In the first slide, Jenner lays horizontally while modeling a striped string bikini on a boat with a lake, trees, and mountains in the distance. In the foreground of the image, a giant canvas tote from Bode reads, "Good Bode Bag, Peanuts and Beer."

In a separate image, Jenner sports a pair of overalls layered over a white tube top, accessorized by a blue paisley handkerchief in her hair and clog-style Birkenstocks (This Barbie woke up and chose the real world). Another snap captures Kenny standing in front of a snow-capped mountain in green sweats and a baggy T-Shirt.

The final slide in the gallery shows a strapless-shirt-clad Kendall peering at the camera through a very wide wine glass. Other slides in the carousel included pictures of Jenner laughing alongside friends, the beautiful landscape, and several sunsets. Jenner's caption made a call-back to the designer tote bag in the first photo. "peanuts and beer," she wrote alongside the round-up, echoing.



It's safe to say that Jenner is a boat girl at heart (in addition to cool girl and horse girl). Just the other day, the model posted a bird's eye-view video that captured her captaining a yacht through the calm waters while wearing — yes, you guessed it — an itty-bitty bikini.



She simply captioned the clip, "my lady."