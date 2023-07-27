Kendall Jenner Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With This Cool-Girl Essential

A masterclass in vacation chic.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 03:51PM
Kendall Jenner at Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai
Photo:

Getty Images

If you've spent even just one day in a major metropolis (such as New York City), you've seen the chokehold that canvas tote bags have on society. These bags are useful not only for storage and transporting groceries, but they're also a sure fire way to look like a local. Even celebrities are fans of this cool-girl staple (which is, by the way, much much better for the environment than plastic alternatives). Case in point? Kendall Jenner, mother of all cool girls, just shared an Instagram photo dump that featured the largest canvas tote bag, maybe ever, and the tiniest bikini.

On Thursday, Jenner shared an Instagram carousel that documented what appears to be a recent vacation of hers. In the first slide, Jenner lays horizontally while modeling a striped string bikini on a boat with a lake, trees, and mountains in the distance. In the foreground of the image, a giant canvas tote from Bode reads, "Good Bode Bag, Peanuts and Beer."

In a separate image, Jenner sports a pair of overalls layered over a white tube top, accessorized by a blue paisley handkerchief in her hair and clog-style Birkenstocks (This Barbie woke up and chose the real world). Another snap captures Kenny standing in front of a snow-capped mountain in green sweats and a baggy T-Shirt.

Kendall Jenner July Instagram Vacation Photo Dump Overalls and Blue Handkerchief

Getty Images
Kendall Jenner July Instagram Vacation Photo Dump Mountain Sweatpants and T-Shirt Mountain

Getty Images

The final slide in the gallery shows a strapless-shirt-clad Kendall peering at the camera through a very wide wine glass. Other slides in the carousel included pictures of Jenner laughing alongside friends, the beautiful landscape, and several sunsets. Jenner's caption made a call-back to the designer tote bag in the first photo. "peanuts and beer," she wrote alongside the round-up, echoing.

Kendall Jenner July Instagram Vacation Photo Dump Tube Top and Wine Glass

Getty Images

It's safe to say that Jenner is a boat girl at heart (in addition to cool girl and horse girl). Just the other day, the model posted a bird's eye-view video that captured her captaining a yacht through the calm waters while wearing — yes, you guessed it — an itty-bitty bikini.

She simply captioned the clip, "my lady."

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own
Dua Lipa Los Angeles Premiere of 'Barbie' 2023
Dua Lipa Posed in Nothing But an Instagram Filter and a Floral String Bikini
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Blake Lively 2022 Met Gala "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Versace Dress
Blake Lively Just Jumped a Museum Rope to Fix Her Iconic Met Gala Dress
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Went Topless Under Her Jean Jacket
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Kendall Jenner's Boat Captain Uniform Included an Itty-Bitty String Bikini and a Baseball Cap
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet
kylie jenner white skirt set ig
Kylie Jenner Tried Out the "Tomato Girl" Trend in the Girliest White Skirt Set
Kim Kardashian 2019 People's Choice Awards Green Snakeskin Versace Gown
Kim Kardashian's Beach Day Activities Include Doing Cartwheels In a Thong Bikini
Pregnant Serena Williams OMR
Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt
Kim Kardashian IG
Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Pic Includes Microscopic Snake-Print Bottoms
hailey Bieber ig
Hailey Bieber Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear a Teeny-Tiny Crochet Bikini
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Sexy Mirror Selfie Featured a Cozy Groutfit That’s My Go-To for Lazy Days
Heidi Klum Paris Fashion Week
Heidi Klum Wore a Tiny Pink Crochet Bikini in a PDA-Filled Video With Husband Tom Kaulitz