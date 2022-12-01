Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Paired Her Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bralette Who knew denim-on-denim could be so sexy? By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 @ 02:05PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy of Own. Denim It seems the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to Canadian tuxedo styling involves some sort of jacket sans shirt. Kendall Jenner seems to be taking a page from her older sister Khloé Kardashian's denim-clad book (well, Instagram post) in a new brand's ad campaign, which captures the model in head-to-toe denim with only a bra underneath. On Thursday, Jenner posed for the Canadian launch of The Bay's newest brand, Own. Denim. In the imagery, Jenner shows off her modeling chops in a denim-on-denim outfit consisting of low-rise jeans and a matching cropped jacket. Courtesy of Own. Denim She paired the set with nothing but a white, triangular bralette, and finished off the minimalistic look with some brown booties that peeked out from beneath the boot-cut trousers. In another snap, Jenner kneeled in metallic pants and a white ribbed tank top. Courtesy of Own. Denim Just the other day, Khloé shared an Instagram in which she posed in a similar look but for her brand, Good American. The reality star also ditched a top (and bra) while posing against a wall. Kendall Jenner Paired Her Sweater With Nothing But Underwear and Stockings Jenner's new campaign comes on the heels of her breakup with NBA star Devin Booker. A source told People that the split was a result of "busy schedules." "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," the insider said. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."