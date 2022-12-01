Kendall Jenner Paired Her Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bralette

It seems the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to Canadian tuxedo styling involves some sort of jacket sans shirt. Kendall Jenner seems to be taking a page from her older sister Khloé Kardashian's denim-clad book (well, Instagram post) in a new brand's ad campaign, which captures the model in head-to-toe denim with only a bra underneath.

On Thursday, Jenner posed for the Canadian launch of The Bay's newest brand, Own. Denim. In the imagery, Jenner shows off her modeling chops in a denim-on-denim outfit consisting of low-rise jeans and a matching cropped jacket.

Courtesy of Own. Denim

She paired the set with nothing but a white, triangular bralette, and finished off the minimalistic look with some brown booties that peeked out from beneath the boot-cut trousers. In another snap, Jenner kneeled in metallic pants and a white ribbed tank top.

Courtesy of Own. Denim

Just the other day, Khloé shared an Instagram in which she posed in a similar look but for her brand, Good American. The reality star also ditched a top (and bra) while posing against a wall.

Jenner's new campaign comes on the heels of her breakup with NBA star Devin Booker. A source told People that the split was a result of "busy schedules."

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," the insider said. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

