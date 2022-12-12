Kendall Jenner Wore the Poshest Outerwear Trend During a Trip to Aspen

No one does snow bunny quite like Kendall.

Published on December 12, 2022
Kendall Jenner Wore the Ultimate Cool Girl Winter Wear During a Trip to Aspen
Photo:

Backgrid

Much like how she started the year, Kendall Jenner is closing out 2022 with a trip to Aspen — a full-circle moment! And while the supermodel may not have sported an internet-breaking bikini and faux-fur boots combo this time around (at least not yet), she did serve up a (much warmer) cool-girl winter uniform while walking the mountain town’s snowy streets.

On Sunday, Jenner was spotted out and about in Colorado alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner. Fending off chilly Aspen weather, the model wore a brown tasseled trench coat (which featured oversized pockets and a waist-cinching tie) during the outing layered over a plain black mock-neck shirt and black leather pants. Kendall accessorized with all-brown accessories, adding a pair of braided leather gloves, pointy-toed boots, and oval-shaped sunglasses to expertly elevate the look, and she finished it off by wearing her hair down in a middle part.

Later that day, the Jenner sisters also made sure to pencil in time for a little social media fun. In a video posted on Kendall’s TikTok account, the duo jokingly referenced some drama that recently played out on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills surrounding the eldest Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

In the clip, the camera zoomed in on a bottle of 818 over an audio of Lisa Rinna saying, “I just wanna try it because it’s my friend’s Kendall Jenner tequila. I just haven’t tried it,” before cutting to a clip of the Jenner sisters sipping their drinks and smiling. While the video poked fun at the feud 818 caused between Rinna and Kathy Hilton last season, she clarified that it was just for jokes by captioning the post, “All love for Kathy and Lisa.”

