Kendall Jenner Broke So Many Fashion Rules in One Outfit

Rules were made to be broken.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 23, 2022 @ 02:26PM

As a girl who has worn a string bikini in the snow and cowboy boots by the pool, Kendall Jenner dresses how she wants, when she wants — seasonal style etiquette be damned. 

Proving this point to be true, the supermodel broke more than one fashion rule at once with her latest outfit, and we're so glad she did. On Thursday night, Jenner wore white after Labor Day and stepped out in an LWD for a late-night dinner at Little Sister Lounge in New York. In addition to the dress's stark white color, it's strapless silhouette was more evocative of summer than fall, as were her controversial heeled flip flops that are certainly an absolute no-no during cooler weather. 

Kendall Jenner

Getty

Kendall kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for just a pair of diamond studs that were visible beneath her glossy brown hair, which was styled down and straight with a middle part. 

As divisive as her outfit may be, Kendall recently reflected on another look that was perhaps even more controversial — the sheer, nipple-baring sweater she wore on the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014. During an interview with Vogue, the reality star revealed that she was actually "completely comfortable" wearing the transparent top during her first major fashion show. "I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out," she said. 

"I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, responsible for the styling] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,'" Kendall recalled. "It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.” 

Was this page helpful?
