Kendall Jenner Wore the Breeziest Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Cutout Dress During Golden Hour

By
Averi Baudler
Published on February 17, 2023 @ 09:33AM
Kendall Jenner is single-handedly fueling the world’s spring fever. Case in point? Just days after sharing a roundup of photos detailing the most stunning bikinis (photoshop controversy and all), the model was back on Instagram in the breeziest sundress to show off her post-vacation glow — and we’re more than a little jealous.

Jenner posted the captionless trio of photos for all of her 276 million followers to see on Thursday evening, which showed her lounging on an outdoor daybed just inches away from the ocean. Digging into the fashion archives, the model sported an orange, black, and blue vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the designer’s spring/summer 1999 collection in the snaps that featured a halter strap, an off-the-shoulder design, and two side-baring cutouts. 

Kendall capitalized on the golden hour and kept her glam to a minimum with a bronzy complexion and a pink lip, and she wore her raven-colored hair in soft waves parted down the middle. She skipped any major accessories to let the dress have its full moment, reaching only for a pair of simple silver hoop earrings.

The supermodel’s post came shortly after her friend Hailey Bieber defended those aforementioned photoshop rumors with a hilarious Instagram Story. Earlier this week, the fellow model shared a video of Kendall showing off her hand’s length to dispel any questions surrounding its peculiar shape in the controversial snaps. “Been had long ass hands x fingers,” Bieber wrote alongside a slew of alien emojis to caption the clip. Hailey also can be heard narrating the short video, adding, “We're sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live! Live footage of the hand.”

