Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress

Free the nipple pretty much sums up Kendall Jenner’s style in three words. Jenner has championed the attention-grabbing styling choice since 2016 (see: sheer bralettes and pizza emojis over her nipples). And she has taken the trend to new heights as of late, especially in her most recent campaign for FRWD (she's been the creative director since Sept. 2021).

On Monday, the model shared her latest picks from the Kendall Edit via Instagram with a series of shots that captured her lounging in bed while sporting a completely see-through white tank minidress without a bra underneath. The minimalistic look was only styled with black knee-high, heeled boots, and Jenner skipped out accessories. Her nails were painted beige, and she styled her dark hair down in tousled waves with a middle part. For glam, she opted for a smoky winged liner and a mauve lip.

Yulia Gorbachenko for FWRD

The fashion It girl often provides her fans with a masterclass in taking style risks (think no-pants looks and wearing white after Labor Day). Earlier this month, she told British Vogue what she would be experimenting with this spring.

“I’m just excited for the weather to start warming up. I feel like I’ve been cold for a really long time now. I’m excited to put a dress back on. One of my favorite things ever is wearing dresses — whether they’re long, mid, or short. I just love being able to throw one thing on, and then the rest of my outfit is my shoes, bag, and jewelry. I love a big T-shirt dress, or a really simple tank top dress. It’s something you could wear a million times, and not everybody would notice, because it's so classic.”

