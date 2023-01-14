Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath an Ultra-Sheer LBD

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to freeing the nipple. In fact, she was one of the first to jump on the body-positive movement in 2017, and her nipple-baring fashion (whether intentional or not) seemingly hasn't stopped ever since.  

Case in point? On Friday, the supermodel stepped out for pal Lori Harvey's birthday in Los Angeles wearing a completely sheer, one-shoulder LBD without a bra underneath. Only a pair of black underwear were visible beneath the see-through fabric, which draped elegantly over her body and fell just above her ankles. Kendall accessorized with black strappy sandals, a matching clutch, and choker with an oversized red, faux flower attached. 

Her nails were painted black, and she pulled her dark hair back into a relaxed updo with a middle part and face-framing waves in front.

Jenner has previously opened up about being a fan of the braless style. Last year, she told Vogue that she was "completely comfortable" freeing the nipple in a sheer sweater at the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show. "This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," she said during the publication's Life in Looks video series. "I actually could not believe I was there. I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out."

She added, "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, responsible for the styling] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple.' It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.”

