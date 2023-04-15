Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Completely See-Through White Dress

"But it's an Alaïa."

This week, Kendall Jenner made a chic appearance at Revolve's pre-Coachella dinner in Los Angeles. Wearing a dress, that, at first glance, appeared to be modest, Kendall opted for an all-white Alaïa midi that was anything but demure.  

The bodycon dress, which is part of Jenner's KJ x FRWD collab collection, was completely sheer and featured a mock neckline, cap sleeves, and mummified ruching from the shoulders all the way down to her calves. Kendall ditched her undergarments, and accessorized with white strappy sandals from The Row and minimal jewelry. She kept her glam natural, and pulled her dark hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part. 

"OOH-LA-LA ALAÏA," FWRD captioned a selfie video of Kendall modeling the see-through dress in the mirror. 

Yesterday, Kendall's rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), made history as the first Latino artist to headline Coachella. And during his performance, Bunny appeared to address the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship status with Jenner, revealing that not everything in the media is what it seems. "People don’t know the reality of what I feel in my heart,” he told the audience in Spanish, according to Vulture. “You’re not going to know me from a video on TikTok, an interview, or what people are saying about me. If you want to get to know me, I’ll invite you over to my house for a beer.”

Kendall Jenner

Getty

Back in February it was reported that Kendall was casually "hanging out" with Benito. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," a source told People. "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

