Kendall Jenner Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Nothing But High-Waisted Blue Jeans

It may be the season to start bundling up (hi, Kate Middleton’s festive trench and Selena Gomez’s cozy-fied Barbiecore!), but Kendall Jenner is stripping down in honor of her latest campaign, temperature be damned.

On Monday, the supermodel decided to showcase two talents at once by flexing her posing chops and her knowledge in creative direction in a photo posted on FWRD’s Instagram account (it's a luxury retailer Jenner partners with). In the snap, shot by Tyrell Hampton for the brand’s Cue the Classics campaign, Kendall lounged on a couch in nothing but a tiny black bikini-style suede bra top paired with high-waisted, embroidered blue jeans.

While the outfit seemed simple enough, Kendall’s Y/Project cowboy cuff jeans added a touch of Western flair, which she capitalized on by adding a black cowboy hat. Oversized silver and black drop earrings accessorized the model’s ensemble, and an extra-large big gulp was placed in close proximity should she ever get thirsty. Taking a page out of friend Hailey Bieber’s never-fair nail art suggestions, Kendall sported a cherry-red manicure in the snap and wore her brown hair down and in soft waves.

FWRD’s post comes amid a fashion-filled couple of weeks for the model. After jetting off to Aspen, Colorado, to hit the slopes with sister Kylie Jenner — where she wore the poshest take on outerwear, maybe ever — Kendall returned to Los Angeles to attend multiple holiday parties (including nephew Mason Disick's bar mitzvah) in the most romantic LBD and a super slinky silver slip dress.