Kendall Jenner's Bodycon Striped Maxidress Resembled This Super Niche Y2K Trend

You probably had 10 of these in your closet.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 10:58AM
Kendall Jenner Striped Dress and Gigi Hadid Leather Tube Top Dinner August 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber gave a whole new meaning to "Girl Dinner" with a very stylish GNO this weekend. The pretty BFF trio was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday night grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi while enjoying a late-summer evening. While Bieber's newly dyed red hair certainly stole the spotlight, next up was Jenner's striped bodycon maxidress that resembled both a refreshing bowl of sherbet and a very niche Y2K trend that you probably haven't thought of since high school.

Jenner's pastel-colored, ankle-grazing dress was reminiscent of the days when we layered multi-colored tank tops for sport to create a stripe effect along the hem. The cotton maxi featured a light blue top and midsection that abruptly switched to a dark blue before being interrupted by a white stripe. The flouncy A-line skirt of the dress was a light lilac, and ivory strappy sandals peeked out from under the hem.

Kendall Jenner Striped Dress and Gigi Hadid Leather Tube Top Dinner August 2023

Getty Images

She accessorized with a matching clutch and kept her jewelry to a minimum, choosing only to wear a pair of chunky gold earrings. Kenny's long, sun-kissed balayage tresses were worn gently tousled with a middle part, and her glam included a dewy complexion and a glossy orange lip.

Jenner's BFFs took a different approach to their Saturday night fashion. Hadid wore a black leather crop top with blue fish detailing, low-rise baggy jeans, and black loafers while Bieber opted for a white minidress emblazoned with a neon yellow and orange circular print to match her new copper 'do.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" Hair Is Now Almost Red
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Kim Kardashian Black Dress amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani 2019
Kim Kardashian's Athleisure Look Included a Sheer Tank Top, Parachute Pants, and Her New Favorite Accessory
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans
Kendall Jenner wearing a red skirt suit surrounded by horses
Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber 2021 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
close up of Angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Broke the Fashion "Rules" With This Surprisingly Chic Color Combo
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Took Business Casual to a Whole New Level in an Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath