Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner's Bodycon Striped Maxidress Resembled This Super Niche Y2K Trend You probably had 10 of these in your closet. Published on August 28, 2023 @ 10:58AM Photo: Getty Images Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber gave a whole new meaning to "Girl Dinner" with a very stylish GNO this weekend. The pretty BFF trio was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday night grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi while enjoying a late-summer evening. While Bieber's newly dyed red hair certainly stole the spotlight, next up was Jenner's striped bodycon maxidress that resembled both a refreshing bowl of sherbet and a very niche Y2K trend that you probably haven't thought of since high school. Jenner's pastel-colored, ankle-grazing dress was reminiscent of the days when we layered multi-colored tank tops for sport to create a stripe effect along the hem. The cotton maxi featured a light blue top and midsection that abruptly switched to a dark blue before being interrupted by a white stripe. The flouncy A-line skirt of the dress was a light lilac, and ivory strappy sandals peeked out from under the hem. Getty Images Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini She accessorized with a matching clutch and kept her jewelry to a minimum, choosing only to wear a pair of chunky gold earrings. Kenny's long, sun-kissed balayage tresses were worn gently tousled with a middle part, and her glam included a dewy complexion and a glossy orange lip. Jenner's BFFs took a different approach to their Saturday night fashion. Hadid wore a black leather crop top with blue fish detailing, low-rise baggy jeans, and black loafers while Bieber opted for a white minidress emblazoned with a neon yellow and orange circular print to match her new copper 'do.