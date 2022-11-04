Kendall Jenner Celebrated Her 27th in Her Birthday Suit

Her swimsuit, that is.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on November 4, 2022
Kendall Jenner 27th Birthday Instagram Post
Photo:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashians sure know how to properly celebrate a birthday, from lavish parties to over-the-top floral displays. And Kendall Jenner just gave followers a glimpse at her 27th birthday festivities (her actual celebration was on Thursday) with an Instagram photo dump.

On Friday, the model shared a carousel of photos, the first of which captured her looking up to the clouds while wearing a lace-trimmed, white silk dress. In the second snap, Jenner lounged on a gray couch on her luxe patio with giant silver balloons that read "Happy Birthday Kenny" in the background. Another photo showcased her white birthday cake adorned with tiny intricate roses made from icing. "Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️," she captioned the gallery.

The picture that stood out the most was one of Jenner posing in her backyard in front of a gorgeous backdrop of trees and mountains. She sat on a towel wearing a patterned bikini, and she stretched her interlaced hands up to the sky.

A few of her famous sisters posted sweet tributes on their Instagrams in honor of her special day. Kim Kardashian shared an adorable throwback photo of her kissing a baby Kendall.

"Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I love you forever and ever!" she captioned the post. "Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out. Happy Birthday sister 🤍🫶🏼🎂"

