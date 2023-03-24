Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf

This week, Kendall Jenner is living out her fashion fantasies in Paris. After showing off her stadium style in an opulent faux fur coat and a trucker hat à la Carrie Bradshaw at a soccer match, the supermodel was at it again a few days later, channeling a modern-day version of Audrey Hepburn while taking photos inside her Neoclassical hotel suite in the heart of the French capital.



On Thursday, Jenner shared a carousel of images on Instagram of herself posing in a silky midi-length black dress from The Row, and pairing her designer LBD with old-school accessories — including a sheer headscarf that partially covered her long dark hair and looped around her neck, retro sunglasses, and black pointed-toe kitten heels. The entire look was very Breakfast at Tiffany's, save for the plunging scoop neckline of Jenner's dress.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Beauty-wise, Kendall wore her brunette tresses down and straight with a middle part, and put on a generous swirl of pink blush, as well as a swipe of rose-tinted lipgloss.



Needing no words at all, Kendall captioned her post with simply a croissant emoji.

Like Hepburn, Jenner is known for her timeless, no-nonsense style and just last week, she discussed her easy approach to getting dressed with British Vogue. "It’s so much about fit and style. When it comes to really minimal or classic pieces, what stands out is when they fit really, really well, and they’re flattering," she explained. "I could wear them a million times over with a million different outfits."

As for what you'll never catch her wearing? "An ultra-ultra skinny jean," says Kendall.