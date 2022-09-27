I’m a Millennial Who Won’t Let Go of Skinny Jeans, but I’m Shocked by How Much I Like This Gen Z Style

Kendall Jenner is on board with the flared trend.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alo Yoga x Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty Images/ Alo Yoga/ InStyle

Working as a fashion and beauty shopping editor gives me the opportunity to spot trends in real time. One in particular that’s been taking off among celebrities and supermodels alike is the split-hem pant. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing the style.

Until recently, I shied away from trying the style out for myself because the look skews younger to me and I belong to the group of millennials that has a death grip on our skinny jeans. But I received a pair of the Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging (the same ones worn by Jenner in her Alo Yoga campaign shoot) and after trying them on and finally wearing them out in public a few times, I have to admit that I’m sold. 

alo yoga sale
Alo Yoga

Shop now: $108; aloyoga.com

These pants are made in the brand’s signature airbrush fabric, a buttery-soft material that’s perfectly balanced between comfortable and compressive. The high-waisted leggings hold me in, make me feel confident, and are stretchy and smooth enough to wear all day that I nearly forget I have them on. The flared leg isn’t exaggerated, but it’s noticeable thanks to the split-front style that showcases your footwear, and the leggings come in three core colors (black, ivory, and white) plus four earthy, richly hued colors that are available for a limited time this fall. 

Shoppers say these are the “ideal” leggings if you’re looking for flares, and others add that the high-waisted design is “very flattering.” One buyer said that these “really do tick the box” for pants that can be worn both in and out of the yoga studio, plus they agreed that the “fabric holds you in while being really comfortable.” And another reviewer shared that they get “so many compliments on these” and called them the “best travel and everyday pants.”

Whether you’re on the fence about the trend or ready to dive in headfirst, the Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging is the ideal jumping off point. Order a pair today before the rest of the internet catches on. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Split Hem Pants
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gemma Chan Is Wearing This Surprising Pant Trend
Jeans for Curvy Figures
Shop The 7 Best Jeans for Curvy Figures of 2022 That Won't Gap
Best Plus Size Shorts
Bye Bye Chafing, Hello The 11 Best Shorts Dedicated to Plus-Sizes of 2022
Alo CPC Bodysuit
I Can't Decide If I Like This Sleek Bodysuit Better for Workout Classes or Nights Out
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
Ariana Grande Wore This ‘Beyond Comfy’ Bodysuit from a Margot Robbie Approved Brand
Ariana Grande Wore a Bodysuit From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand — and Shoppers Call It "Beyond Comfy"
Lululemon Bodysuit Review
I Tried the Lululemon Align Bodysuit, and It's Just as Buttery Soft as the Famous Leggings
Alo Yoga sale
This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand Is Having Its First-Ever Anniversary Sale
Express Editor Super High Waisted Straight Ankle Pant
These Classic Pants Have Been Sold 31 Million Times — and They Just Got Their First Makeover in 20 Years
Alessandra Ambrosio Biker Shorts
Alessandra Ambrosio Keeps Reaching for These Sculpting Biker Shorts That Shoppers Say "Lift Your Butt Up"
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Emily Ratajkowski
Supermodels Are Bringing Back This Practical Sneaker-and-Legging Combo for Spring
Jen Garner Alo Yoga
The Flattering Leggings Jennifer Garner Always Wears Are Marked Down for a Little Bit Longer
Jennifer Garner Alo Leggings
Once Again, Jennifer Garner Wore Leggings from Her Go-To Brand in This Very Polarizing Print
RHW In Alo Yoga and YSL Bag
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore a $4,000 Designer Bag With Hollywood's Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings
Free People Shorts
I Found the Most Comfortable Outfit Formula for This Supermodel-Approved Style