I’m a Millennial Who Won’t Let Go of Skinny Jeans, but I’m Shocked by How Much I Like This Gen Z Style

Working as a fashion and beauty shopping editor gives me the opportunity to spot trends in real time. One in particular that’s been taking off among celebrities and supermodels alike is the split-hem pant. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing the style.

Until recently, I shied away from trying the style out for myself because the look skews younger to me and I belong to the group of millennials that has a death grip on our skinny jeans. But I received a pair of the Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging (the same ones worn by Jenner in her Alo Yoga campaign shoot) and after trying them on and finally wearing them out in public a few times, I have to admit that I’m sold.

These pants are made in the brand’s signature airbrush fabric, a buttery-soft material that’s perfectly balanced between comfortable and compressive. The high-waisted leggings hold me in, make me feel confident, and are stretchy and smooth enough to wear all day that I nearly forget I have them on. The flared leg isn’t exaggerated, but it’s noticeable thanks to the split-front style that showcases your footwear, and the leggings come in three core colors (black, ivory, and white) plus four earthy, richly hued colors that are available for a limited time this fall.

Shoppers say these are the “ideal” leggings if you’re looking for flares, and others add that the high-waisted design is “very flattering.” One buyer said that these “really do tick the box” for pants that can be worn both in and out of the yoga studio, plus they agreed that the “fabric holds you in while being really comfortable.” And another reviewer shared that they get “so many compliments on these” and called them the “best travel and everyday pants.”

Whether you’re on the fence about the trend or ready to dive in headfirst, the Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging is the ideal jumping off point. Order a pair today before the rest of the internet catches on.

