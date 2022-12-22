Kelsea Ballerini Just Shared Her $15 Winter Hydration Secret

When I think Kelsea Ballerini, I think good country music and long, blonde hair. But recently, I got to add ‘beauty guru’ to the list: A few weeks ago, I sat down for a one-on-one conversation with the country star about all things winter skincare. In between the laughs and smiles, Ballerini shared that hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are essentials in her summer skincare line of defense. But when she needs the “extra moisture” in the winter, Covergirl’s Weightless Water Cream is her secret weapon — and it’s currently on sale for $15.

“This time of year — especially wrapping up a lot of travel and stuff — I get so, so dry,” said Ballerini. “I use Covergirl’s [Weightless Water Cream], and it's almost a gel base so it doesn't feel too thick.”

The newest face of Covergirl has it right: The moisturizer is formulated with cactus water and hyaluronic acid — one of her favorite skincare ingredients. Together, the two components work to provide breathability and hydration. Or in the words of Ballerini, it “gives you the moisture that you need.” I did my own research on the drugstore product, and it checked out: The cream keeps users moisturized for up to 72 hours while ditching the extra weight and still absorbing into the skin quickly.

Another perk of the Weightless Water Cream is its ability to be worn alone or paired alongside other skincare products in your routine. For the Subject to Change singer, that includes makeup — and my guess is it also includes lots of glitter and sparkles. “You can still put makeup on top, and it doesn't roll off,” she said. I was just as ecstatic about the news — finding a moisturizer that provides lasting hydration and works as a beauty primer is difficult to come by.

But Ballerini — and now myself — aren’t the only ones who are fans of the 100 percent vegan Weightless Water Cream. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the product a shining five-star rating, calling it the “best yet” and a “miracle.” I can only imagine how many more rave reviews the moisturizer will rack in, especially with Ballerini naming it one of her must-have winter picks. So snag yours while the Covergirl Weightless Water Cream is still in stock.

