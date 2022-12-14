Kelsea Ballerini Calls These Cozy, Holiday-Perfect Pajamas Her “Uniform” — and They’re 50% Off

Kelsea Ballerini is currently one of country music's most influential names. Having released her new album Subject to Change on Sept. 3, the Aerie spokeswoman is only ascending — and she recently took the time to sit down with InStyle for an exclusive comfy-girl interview, sharing her seasonal recs from the brand.

“I have two modes of wellness,” Ballerini told me as we sat in a tiny Aerie fitting room. “One is my recovery and one is when I'm full throttle in work mode…When I'm on the road, I love being super glammed up and glittery,” she said, wearing Aerie’s “blanket-like” Buttercream Sweater Dress. “When I'm home, especially when it's chilly out, I just want to be cozy, and that is when my closet is simply just Aerie stuff.”



In fact, the pop-country star is hooked on her comfortable Aerie wardrobe. Another one of her lounging must-haves is Aerie’s Flannel Skater Pajama Pant, which features an elastic waistband and soft flannel material. “[Aerie has] really really cute matching Christmas pajama sets,” she said. “‘Tis the season to live in those — that’s my uniform for the rest of the year.” And though her favorite ‘holiday red’ pajama pants are sold out, the navy option is available at a 50 percent off discount. If Ballerini is on board, so am I.

To complete the look, Aerie’s Cable Lace Longline Bralette feels smooth against the skin, stretches along with you, and offers adjustable straps. Another one of Ballerini’s picks, it also effortlessly pairs with the star’s beloved pajama pants, featuring the same ‘green alpine’ color. Best of all, it can be layered under the matching Flannel Pajama Shirt — if you don’t have it yet, Kels, I’ll hook it up.

Hearing Ballerini fawn over her Aerie picks did indeed convince me to shop — as if I needed a sign to snag these cozy Aerie pieces while they’re still available.

