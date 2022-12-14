Kelsea Ballerini Calls These Cozy, Holiday-Perfect Pajamas Her “Uniform” — and They’re 50% Off

Plus, more of her Aerie favorites.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kelsea Ballerini
Photo:

Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is currently one of country music's most influential names. Having released her new album Subject to Change on Sept. 3, the Aerie spokeswoman is only ascending — and she recently took the time to sit down with InStyle for an exclusive comfy-girl interview, sharing her seasonal recs from the brand.

“I have two modes of wellness,” Ballerini told me as we sat in a tiny Aerie fitting room. “One is my recovery and one is when I'm full throttle in work mode…When I'm on the road, I love being super glammed up and glittery,” she said, wearing Aerie’s “blanket-like” Buttercream Sweater Dress. “When I'm home, especially when it's chilly out, I just want to be cozy, and that is when my closet is simply just Aerie stuff.”

In fact, the pop-country star is hooked on her comfortable Aerie wardrobe. Another one of her lounging must-haves is Aerie’s Flannel Skater Pajama Pant, which features an elastic waistband and soft flannel material. “[Aerie has] really really cute matching Christmas pajama sets,” she said. “‘Tis the season to live in those — that’s my uniform for the rest of the year.” And though her favorite ‘holiday red’ pajama pants are sold out, the navy option is available at a 50 percent off discount. If Ballerini is on board, so am I. 

American Eagle Aerie Flannel Skater Pajama Pant

American Eagle


Shop now: $22 (Originally $45); aerie.com

To complete the look, Aerie’s Cable Lace Longline Bralette feels smooth against the skin, stretches along with you, and offers adjustable straps. Another one of Ballerini’s picks, it also effortlessly pairs with the star’s beloved pajama pants, featuring the same ‘green alpine’ color. Best of all, it can be layered under the matching Flannel Pajama Shirt — if you don’t have it yet, Kels, I’ll hook it up.

American Eagle Aerie Cable Lace Longline Bralette

American Eagle

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); aerie.com

Hearing Ballerini fawn over her Aerie picks did indeed convince me to shop  — as if I needed a sign to snag these cozy Aerie pieces while they’re still available.  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Victoria Beckham Charlotte Tilbury Contour
Victoria Beckham Uses the Face Sculpting Powder Duo That Shoppers Say Creates “Effortless” Contours
This Viral Hair Tool Preserves Blowouts for Up to a Week, and Claims to âChange Your Lifeâ
I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok
These Are the Exact Jeans Katie Holmes Wore in Her Iconic Y2K Look That Broke the Internet
Katie Holmes’ Iconic Y2K Look Included This Pair of Jeans From a Supermodel-Loved Brand
Related Articles
Pamela a love story netflix
Netflix Shared Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson
Saks Fifth Avenue Is Slashing 60% Off Designer Must-Haves â Hereâs Everything Iâm Buying
This Secret Sale Has Designer Fashion for Up to 60% Off — Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart
Benefits Cosmetics Brow Gel
This Tinted Gel From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Leaves Brows Fluffy and Full — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD
Simona Tabasco
'The White Lotus'’s Simona Tabasco Wants to Party With Lucia
Benefit Pore Primer Sale
The Hydrating Primer Shoppers Say “Blurs Imperfections and Minimizes Pores” Is 50% Off for Less Than 24 Hours
Cherelle Griner President Biden White House Press Conference Brittney Griner Freed
Brittney Griner Is Coming Home
Celine Dion performing on stage
Céline Dion Just Revealed She's Been Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome
Lizzo People's Choice Awards 2022
Lizzo Shared Her People's Champion Award With 17 Female Advocates
Kirstie Alley 'To Tell the Truth'
Kirstie Alley Has Died at 71
Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds IG Christmas
Blake Lively Wore Christmas Pajamas to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus
Amazon holiday pajamas
Holiday Pajamas Are Trending on Amazon — Here Are Shoppers’ Top 5 Pairs for Under $40
Jodie Turner-Smith The Fashion Awards
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
Florence Pugh Red Dress 2022 The Fashion Awards
Florence Pugh's Backless Dress — and Lipstick — Matched the Red Carpet
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Announced She's Pregnant on 'Saturday Night Live'