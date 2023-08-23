Dominique Fishback Has a Self-Care Burn Book, but It’s Not What You Think

Massages and staycations can help relieve stress, but Dominique Fishback’s go-to self-care hack doesn’t cost a dime. The Swarm star follows a technique called “write and burn,” which she dished to us about at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence soirée on Sunday in Brentwood — and it’s worth adopting.

“I get nervous burning paper, so I actually shred mine,” Fishback said of the technique passed along to her by her coach, Josephine Brow. “You set your alarm for 20 minutes and you'll write any negative emotions or thoughts that you might have whenever you're feeling those constraints.”

“So, you're giving yourself 20 minutes in a day to say whatever you need to say. And then at the end, you don't re-read it,” she adds. “You shred it, wash your hands, blow out your candle, and that's that. That often re-centers me. I love that.”

The annual event, which is rooted in self-care, has a who’s-who list of invitees. While we were on the grounds, we chatted with Kelly Rowland, Kaley Cuoco, Uzo Aduba, and Niecy Nash about their self-care secrets, too.

Amy Graves

Aduba, who arrived at the event in a printed Nanette Lepore dress, said her self-care is rooted in a pregnancy mentality shift.

“Self-care for me right now is listening to my body and what it means. And it is also the art of saying no,” the Painkiller star, who is expecting her first child with husband Robert Sweeting, said.

After Aduba and Nash exchanged pleasantries at the event, Nash, who arrived with her wife Jessica Betts, said her self-care is her “better half.”

“That's the best self-care I could ever have,” Nash said as she beamed at Betts. “I just say, ‘You know what I need.’ I love it. That's that good thing.”

Meanwhile, moms Rowland and Cuoco swear by “me time” and adding a massage or facial in the mix.

“There's something about [massages], because I literally just kind of surrender on that table,” the songstress said. “Because if it's in certain parts of my body, I have to tend to whatever that is. So, I like to have physical therapists who are working in that kind of space. And mine is usually anxiety sometimes. I feel good and my head is clearer. A body rub and a good facial make me happy.”

Amy Graves

As Rowland made her way around the backyard gifting suite at the girls-only bash, Cuoco chatted with Molly Shannon and other friends in a button-down top, denim cutoffs, bejeweled Christian Louboutin sandals, and Quay shades. She went on to talk about why it’s important to take time for herself.

“I'm a new mom now, so I think doing those things for yourself is so important and so cool,” Cuoco said. “Getting a facial, even just getting your nails done, meeting your girlfriend for lunch. It's all those things wrapped in one.”