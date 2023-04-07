Kelly Ripa Joked About Taking a "Vow of Chastity" as She Prepares to Co-Host 'Live' With Mark Consuelos

“I know how ABC does not like that. TV partners banging on the side. So we promise, no banging on the side.”

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 12:41PM
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
Photo:

Getty Images

In the wake of  T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romanceKelly Ripa assures viewers that she and her husband (and new co-host), won't be engaging in any funny business as they usher Live into a new era. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ripa joked that she's keeping everything G-rated with Mark so higher-ups at ABC don't get mad.

"Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we'll be working together," she said. "Because I know how ABC does not like that. TV partners banging on the side. So we promise, no banging on the side."

Earlier this year, ABC shared that Ryan Seacrest's last day alongside Ripa would be on Apr. 14. Following Ryan's departure, Consuelos's first day in the co-host chair will be Apr. 17.

"It's an honor, it's such an iconic show," Consuelos told Entertainment Tonight of his new job. "That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business."

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Getty Images

Recently, the duo got candid about his jealousy during an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera. Ripa noted that he was "insanely jealous" and that it wasn't great for their marriage.

"My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage, and this is not recent because it definitely changed ... but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow," Ripa said. "It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous."

"Look, at age 25, I was pretty insane," Consuelos explained. "But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."

