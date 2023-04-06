There’s a new Mary Jane in town, and it’s the one everyone will want to slip into. That’s how special she (err, it) is.

It’s no secret that Mary Janes — the single-strap heels and flats that resemble the babydoll shoes you may have worn in your younger years — are more in demand than ever. And if you need any proof, a quick look through recent celebrity sightings will show you that this trend is really everywhere. We see you Amal Clooney! We see you Gigi Hadid! But up until now, we’ve seen fairly simple versions of this trend (AKA, basic black and white leather styles), but Kelly Ripa just introduced a whole new iteration into the mix: glitter Mary Janes that sparkle, shine, and make everything better.

The talk show host was photographed arriving at Variety's Power of Women event, looking like a real-life Barbie (watch out, Margot Robbie!). Ripa wore an easy, breezy, long-sleeve midi in the most eye-catching fuchsia hue. It’s certainly proof that all things Barbiecore are still in for spring 2023, but ultimately, her $1,100 Miu Miu Mary Janes stole the show — and it’s not easy to steal the spotlight when you’re competing with bright pink.

Ripa’s two-tone designer pumps feature an all-over glitter design with a darker toe-cap — a Miu Miu signature. There’s also a silver chain strap that turns up the elegance even more, especially with gorgeous imitation pearl details. The block heel ensures easy walkability, too, and TBH, we love a shoe that’s got sass and comfort. A win-win!

I never really thought about investing in a pair of glitter Mary Janes, but seeing as I’m already a fan of their more toned-down cousin (ahem, this black patent-leather style I wear all the time), I think it’s high-time I add a sparkly pair into the mix. They have all the same features I know and love from the classic versions, like a strap that holds your foot securely in place, step after step, plus the inherently sweet nature of their design (it’s all about the nostalgia, okay!), but with a glitzy, slightly more elevated twist.

Though Ripa wore her Mary Janes with an elegant dress, just think about how cool the glittery shoe would look paired with dark-wash jeans. The juxtaposition of styles is certain to make for a winning look that’ll get you all the compliments. All that to say, this luxe version is just as versatile as the simpler iterations — but with a little more sass.

Shop more glittery Mary Jane heels and flats inspired by Ripa’s $1,100 designer pair. I’m eyeing these low-heeled babies from Jeffrey Campbell — how about you?

