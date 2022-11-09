Kelly Ripa Is the Latest Celebrity to Swear By This Viral Lip Mask

It’s always refreshing when celebrities get real about their skincare routines. While some might try and convince us that achieving glowing, ageless skin is simply a matter of drinking water and applying SPF, the always-honest Kelly Ripa knows that’s not the case. The talk show host recently revealed to Glamour that her approach involves some luxurious creams, oils, and Botox injections once every 10 months. Ripa also shared the three products she swears by for juicy, plump lips — and you’re probably familiar with them already.

Ripa is one of countless other celebrities, including Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Zoe Saldaña, to endorse an internet-viral product: the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Ripa told Glamour that the nourishing treatment keeps her lips “nice and juicy.” The mask’s formula includes coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter to bring moisture to the lips as well as an antioxidant-rich berry mix complex that smooths and plumps.

Laneige is Kelly Ripa’s go-to night treatment, but she opts for editor-loved brand Ourself’s Lip Conditioner for lighter, daytime coverage. This balm uses vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to plump, condition, and smooth lips.

Even though this lip balm has a $45 price tag, shoppers promise that it’s well worth the money. One wrote, “if you had ever told me I would be willing to pay $45 for a lip [product], I would have laughed you out of the room...Now I am laughing at myself, [because] damn, [this is] good stuff.” They added that Ourself’s balm hydrates their, “dry, thin, old lady lips,” helping them look “less wrinkled, fuller, and softer.” Another customer called the brand’s lip conditioner the “best thing” they’ve used on their lips and said that after just one use, their lips were instantly more moisturized.

The combination of these shopper- and celebrity-loved products, topped off with a gloss from Lisa Rinna’s beauty line, give the talk show host full, hydrated lips ready for a day of on-camera work. And while the most “on camera” you and I might be is over Zoom, we can still add the celebrity-approved products to our everyday lip routine. Shop the lip treatments at Amazon and Ourself.