Happy Birthday to Queen of Bold Hair Color, Kelly Osbourne! See Her Beauty Transformation

Her dad's a heavy metal music legend, she is a total hair color chameleon who's known for telling it like it is. Yep! You guessed it. We are talking about birthday girl and TV personality Kelly Osbourne.

Today, the rock and roll princess turns 32 and, honestly, we can't get enough of on-point her beauty game. In 2010, Osbourne changed up her hair and went with an ashy shade of violet. Since then, the star's mostly stuck to her lilac-colored locks, a hue that's become her signature. Also in 2010, Osbourne signed on as a fashion correspondent for the E! Network series Fashion Police, and then went on to host the Miss USA pageant in 2011.

From there, the talented media mogul's career has been full speed ahead, which only makes sense when you consider Osbourne's bubbly personality and tendency to take chances in the fashion and beauty department.

Today, we celebrate Kelly for her rockin' career, open and honest approach to life, and her bravery in the beauty department with a look at her wildest moments, in honor of her 32nd birthday.