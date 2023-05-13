Kelly Clarkson Responded to Toxic Workplace Allegations From Staffers on Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is addressing allegations about workplace toxicity on the set of her namesake talk show.



Hours after a Rolling Stone article alleged that staffers on The Kelly Clarkson Show are "overworked" and "underpaid," which has caused their mental health to suffer, Kelly spoke out with a heartfelt message on Instagram. "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," she began. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable. I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show."



Revealing that the show is moving its studio from Los Angeles to New York soon, Kelly explained that she's "more committed than ever" to ensure her team is "comprised of the best and kindest in the business."



"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself," she continued. "There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."



NBC Universal also addressed the Rolling Stone exposé and its claim that several employees had filed complaints with human resources but no action was taken. "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," a spokesperson said. "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate."



And while the show's crew is unhappy with their work environment, they think Kelly as a boss is "fantastic," with one employee describing her as "incredibly appreciative."



"Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is," one former employee told the outlet, while a second ex-employee echoed the same sentiment, adding: "I would be shocked if she knew. I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

