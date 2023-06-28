Kelly Clarkson Said She Wouldn't Have Made It Through Her Divorce Without Antidepressants

While Kelly Clarkson has been more than open about the hardships she faced during her 2022 divorce from Brandon Blackstock during the press tour for her upcoming album, Chemistry, she just opened up about the one thing that she couldn’t have gotten through the breakup without: antidepressants.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Las Culturistas, the singer recalled the moment that she first realized she wanted to try medication when sitting down with the show’s hosts, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.



“I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this,'” Clarkson shared. “And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever.”

She continued, “I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months. My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help … and it was, honest to God, the greatest decision, ever. I wouldn't have made it [without it].”

Although Kelly has long been vocal about how her divorce from Blackstock (with whom she shares two children) heavily influenced Chemistry, she recently revealed that she was sure to give her ex-husband a heads-up before the album debuted on June 23.

“I don't even remember why or how it happened, but I [texted him] like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one [thing],' " she shared during a Friday appearance on Today. "You know what I'm saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there's a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us.”

She added, “It's very personal. And I've always released personal music — I think I'm that kind of writer in general, everybody knows that. I think when you have kids — you both have kids, too — you kind of debate, 'What am I going to do here?' So I was very selective about the songs I picked for the album.”