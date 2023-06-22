Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce

Back in March 2022, Kelly Clarkson finally wrapped up her divorce from her now-ex, Brandon Blackstock. And even though it's been over a year and she has a highly anticipated album on the way, Chemistry, she explained that she's not quite ready to dive back into dating just yet. Fans can hardly wait for what may be one of the greatest breakup albums, ever, when Chemistry drops tomorrow, June 23, and Clarkson is excited for them to get a new album — but she's also ready to let everyone know that she's not going to dwell on the breakup.

"I haven't even thought about it," Clarkson told E! News. "Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, ‘Oh, I'm still broken.' I'm not mad at all. I'm very happy. I'm in a great place. But you know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Clarkson shares two children with Blackstock: a 9-year-old daughter named River, and 7-year-old son Remington. Since she's put dating on the back burner, she shared that she's enjoying time with her kids and with herself, ready to perform again and share her music.



"I'm just enjoying me and I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work," she said. "I love what I'm doing right now. And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved."

And one more detail that might be relatable to anyone that's had to go through a separation? Clarkson said that she just wants to keep things smooth for her kids.

"It's already confusing enough sometimes, like your parents living in different places, and divorce can be hard on kids. So, I'm honestly not looking at all," she said. If something were to happen, I'd say, ‘Oh I'm interested, I'd do it.' But I'm just not looking."

In addition to the arrival of Chemistry, Clarkson will start her Vegas residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Evening on July 28. The show runs through August 19.

