Keke Palmer Brought Back the Most Unexpected Y2K Accessory at the Renaissance World Tour

Over the weekend, as Beyoncé graced the City of Angels with her presence and offered up three nights of her Renaissance World Tour, just about every celeb you can name managed to make it out to SoFi stadium to take in the sights and sounds — especially yesterday, when Bey celebrated her birthday on stage. And while there were too many good outfits to keep track of, Keke Palmer managed to steal the show on night one, when she decided to take Beyoncé's directive of wearing silver clothes to her larger-than-life hair, bringing back hair tinsel and making us all consider revisiting the clip-ins that made Y2K fashion so much fun.

Palmer had streaks of shimmering silver in her curly hair, all the better to catch the disco lights during songs like "Cuff It" and, of course, "Crazy in Love." Palmer, who knows a thing or two about what to wear to a concert, paired the throwback — but simultaneously very current — hair look with an outfit from H&M that draws from film noir heroines. Her fitted black leather dress from the fall H&M collection included a strapless silhouette and bold seam details. She paired the simple LBD with a bedazzled, stonewashed H&M Studio Autumn/Winter 2023 denim jacket, coordinating silver sandals, and a rhinestone choker. Of course, her nails also featured shiny silver tips.

“H&M Studio is our most directional, fashion-forward offering. For Autumn, our design team has created a collection that feels pragmatic, but poetic. Premium qualities are featured throughout the collection with tailoring, outerwear, and decorated denim that you’ll fall in love with instantly, and wear over and over, for years to come,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design and creative advisor at H&M, said in a statement.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M

Keke wasn't the only star wearing selects from the new collection, which is set to be in stores and online on Sept. 28. Elle Fanning, Hari Nef, Barbie Ferreira, and Diego Boneta celebrated Beyoncé's arrival in L.A. in the latest styles from H&M.



Of course, with more than just one night on her schedule, Beyoncé hosted a slew of other celebs over the weekend, including Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Kris Jenner, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Megan Thee Stallion, and Vanessa Hudgens. While some celebs (and royals) didn't seem to fall in line with the silver clothing commandment, the ones that did managed to steal a bit of the spotlight from the main event, whether it was because of their 'fits or because of other headline-making developments (we're looking at you Kylie).

