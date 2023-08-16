Keke Palmer Knows Exactly What She's Doing in Usher's New Music Video for "Boyfriend"

The ultimate clapback.

Published on August 16, 2023
Not one to let a bona fide internet moment pass her by, Keke Palmer is turning some not-so-flattering headlines into a much better story as she stars in Usher's music video for "Boyfriend." Both stars teased the video leading up to today's release, which comes just weeks after Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Daulton, came under fire for criticizing the actress and singer's sheer dress, which she coincidentally wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. 

Keke Palmer Sheer Dress Usher Concert Vegas

Keke Palmer/Instagram

The new "Boyfriend" video seems to be taking everything ripped from the headlines and putting them together for the perfect viral moment. The clip was filmed in Vegas, according to People, and featured Palmer with her new blue hair, clothes that Daulton probably won't approve of, and everything that Vegas is known for — including what appears to be a GNO we need an invite to, Champagne, and, of course, an Usher performance.

On the day of the video's release, Palmer was sure to share a clip on her Instagram where she opened up about what a full-circle moment it was for her to star in the video alongside the singer.

"Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” 🤣 You have been killing it all my life," she wrote. "As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I’m a gUrL but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true."

Last month, Daulton posted a Tweet (now known as an Xeet) that read, “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom" in response to Palmer's outfit. Fans were understandably upset, but Daulton doubled down in another tweet that has since been deleted. That one went something like this: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Subsequently, Palmer posted more images in her sheer outfit and Daulton deleted his tweets.

Usher also shared his thoughts on the ordeal, telling People that it was "a pop moment" and "worth talking about."

"I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song," he said. "Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas."

