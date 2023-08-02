Keke Palmer Added a Supermodel Side Part to Her Glamorous Old Hollywood Curls

Keke Palmer could teach a masterclass in slaying between her stunning glam, fierce fashion choices (like sheer dresses over thongs), and hilariously on-point social media posts. On Tuesday, Palmer shared an Instagram Reel that captured her flawless beat, supermodel hairdo, and larger-than-life personality.

In the video, Keke filmed while she rode in a car and took a sip of a mystery beverage from a Red Solo Cup. Her dark brown hair was styled in a very deep side part and shiny Old Hollywood-inspired waves (reminiscent of '90s greats like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell). Her makeup consisted a smoky eyeshadow look with a cut crease, long feathery lashes, and a glossy beige lip.

She made a voiceover as the background audio of the clip, during which she freestyle rapped before thinking out loud wondering, "wheres we going?" and adding, "I do need to put that out, get a little remix going. Crown town just left crown town." At the end of the clip, she pursed her lips and looked to the camera adding, "Ooo, I look good." Couldn't agree more, Keke.

"The intrusive thoughts almost won, 'crown town just left crown town!' 🤣👸🏾," she captioned the Reel. "BUT ON THE REAL, I have a big announcement tomorrow. I can’t wait to share!! 😘" We'll be patiently awaiting for the update.

This isn't the first time the actress-slash-singer-slash-podcaster has rocked supermodel hair. At this year's Met Gala, Keke paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a strapless tweed Sergio Hudson gown and big voluminous hair that would've been popular during the height of Karl's career. In fact, Keke told Vanity Fair that she and her hairstylist Tamika Gibson were channeling Robin Givens from the '90s.



Getty Images

“It’s that more ’90s glamorous, beautiful Black queen," she said.