Keke Palmer Added a Supermodel Side Part to Her Glamorous Old Hollywood Curls

Mothering always.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 12:55PM
Keke Palmer Black Bustier and Sheer Gloves SiriusXM Studios June 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Keke Palmer could teach a masterclass in slaying between her stunning glam, fierce fashion choices (like sheer dresses over thongs), and hilariously on-point social media posts. On Tuesday, Palmer shared an Instagram Reel that captured her flawless beat, supermodel hairdo, and larger-than-life personality.

In the video, Keke filmed while she rode in a car and took a sip of a mystery beverage from a Red Solo Cup. Her dark brown hair was styled in a very deep side part and shiny Old Hollywood-inspired waves (reminiscent of '90s greats like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell). Her makeup consisted a smoky eyeshadow look with a cut crease, long feathery lashes, and a glossy beige lip.

She made a voiceover as the background audio of the clip, during which she freestyle rapped before thinking out loud wondering, "wheres we going?" and adding, "I do need to put that out, get a little remix going. Crown town just left crown town." At the end of the clip, she pursed her lips and looked to the camera adding, "Ooo, I look good." Couldn't agree more, Keke.

"The intrusive thoughts almost won, 'crown town just left crown town!' 🤣👸🏾," she captioned the Reel. "BUT ON THE REAL, I have a big announcement tomorrow. I can’t wait to share!! 😘" We'll be patiently awaiting for the update.

This isn't the first time the actress-slash-singer-slash-podcaster has rocked supermodel hair. At this year's Met Gala, Keke paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a strapless tweed Sergio Hudson gown and big voluminous hair that would've been popular during the height of Karl's career. In fact, Keke told Vanity Fair that she and her hairstylist Tamika Gibson were channeling Robin Givens from the '90s.

Keke Palmer Tweed Dress 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

“It’s that more ’90s glamorous, beautiful Black queen," she said.

Related Articles
Michael Cera
Michael Cera Kept His Son a Secret Because of a Very Unexpected Reason
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Director Questions R-Rating Of His Queer "Fairy Tale"
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Pepsi Ad for the NSFW "One Margarita" Video
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Iconic Pepsi Ad for the "One Margarita" Video
Suki Waterhouse, Robert, Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Just Stepped Out on a Rare Date Looking Cooler Than We Ever Will
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy’s Sculpted Cheekbones Are Part Genetics, Part Tom Ford Bronzer
Sarah Michelle Gellar Overalls Bra Italian Vacation Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar Made Overalls Sexy With an Unexpected Peekaboo Bra
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Channeled Marilyn Monroe With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Brought Her Signature Supermodel Off-Duty Style to Taylor Swift's Concert
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Latest Photo Dump Featured So Many Makeup-Free Photos
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera
Christy Turlington Returns to Her Supermodel Roots With CH Carolina Herrera
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Just Wore the Most Gorgeous Fishnet Dress With Starfish Nipple Pasties
Bronde Hair
The 30 Best Ways to Wear Bronde Hair