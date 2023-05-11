Keke Palmer Channeled Pamela Anderson in a Skin-Tight Strapless Dress and Updo

Two major bosses.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 01:30PM
Keke Palmer Big Boss After-Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Keke Palmer will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this Sunday, and it seems the star will now have a second "baby" to cherish. On Wednesday night, Palmer promoted the upcoming release of her album and accompanying film Big Boss with an event at The Grammy Museum followed by a star-studded after-party.

What better way to show up to your own party than dressed like another Hollywood boss? Palmer channeled Pamela Anderson by wearing a bold skin-tight strapless mididress from Sergio Hudson in an electric blue color with a sweetheart neckline and bustier seaming along the cups. A teardrop shape was embossed down the corseted midsection which also had invisible boning. She wore white pointy-toe heels (no fashion "rules" broken here, since it's officially spring) and accessorized with diamond hoop earrings, matching stacked bangles, and a pinky ring on both hands. Even her white bedazzled manicure perfectly coordinated.

Reel To Reel: Big Boss Featuring Keke Palmer in Conversation at The GRAMMY Museum

Getty Images

Palmer pulled her hair into a messy updo with face-framing pieces left down in the front — another tribute to Anderson — and her bronzy glam included a subtle cat-eye, feathery lashes, and a matte lip with brown liner.

The new music and movie (all written, starred in, and directed by Keke) will drop on Friday, marking Palmer's first full album since 2007, according to Women's Wear Daily.

The singer and actress also gave fans a sneak peek at the visual album on Instagram with a clip from the forthcoming film. In the video, a blue Keke wears a gold breastplate and lays on a doctor's examination chair before waking up and singing a new song from the album.

"Get into the visuals ok??" she captioned the post. "The doll is giving full looks, full vocals, and the blunt bob is bobbing. 2 more days until the Big Boss film and album drop. 5.12.23."

