Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good

Keke Palmer is giving big boss energy between balancing motherhood, her music career, and serving up major fashion slays (see: her Pamela Anderson-inspired bodycon dress and her sultry cheetah print minidress). So on Wednesday, Palmer took a night off from her busy schedule for some girl time in Sin City outfitted in yet another very good (and sexy) sheer look.

Palmer and her friends attended Usher's Las Vegas Residency show, during which she wore a see-through skintight little black dress from Givenchy layered over a matching bustier thong bodysuit. She paired the look with black sandal heels and a dainty diamond ring. Her Old Hollywood-inspired glamour included voluminous curls with a deep side part, a shimmery smoky eye, and vibrant red lips.

Known for keeping it real, Keke didn't shy away from being confident and showing off the look — or admitting her fangirl status. "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" she captioned the post. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!"



Keke Palmer/IG

"Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic," she continued. "I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd.”

Keke Palmer/IG

Usher returned the respect by writing, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾." Other friends and fans rushed to the comments to praise Keke's choice of outfit. Musician and songwriter H.E.R. showed her approval by commenting, "You look AMAAAZING," while Skai Jackson wrote, "Love this 😍."