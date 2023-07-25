Keke Palmer Opened Up About Her Sexuality and “Free Spirit” With Raven-Symoné

Keke Palmer is getting candid about deciding to “explore her life” after years of repressing her sexuality. During a recent appearance on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the actress candidly discussed the topic with host Raven-Symoné while explaining how she first explained the revelation to her family.

“There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink shit,” Palmer, who prefers not to label herself, explained to the host and her wife, Miranda Maday. “That's not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

She then added that hiding her sexuality from her family originally kept her from experiencing certain types of relationships and connections.

“There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys, too, I was kinda like, 'Well, we don't have to talk about it.' Because I like guys, too, it was like that's another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don't really have to live out,” the actress shared.

“I ultimately just feel like, the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life,” Palmer explained of embracing her sexuality at age 17. “Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even — my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that. And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, 'Whoever cares.' It was never anything that was in their mind.”

This isn’t the first time that Palmer has spoken freely about her sexuality. Back in 2016, the actress made waves when she released the music video for her single “I Don’t Belong To You” in which she ended up with a woman.

Talking to People around the time of the video’s release, Keke said, “The video was to represent the young woman today – it’s not the traditional woman anymore – and not the specifics of ‘Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi? I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label.”