Keke Palmer Announced She's Pregnant on 'Saturday Night Live'

Keke Palmer dropped a major bombshell while hosting Saturday Night Live — she's pregnant!



The actress delivered the news during her opening monologue in the best way possible. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight," she said, before ripping open her long suit jacket to reveal her growing stomach. "I am!"



Closing her coat, Keke continued, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom!" She jokingly added, "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

Palmer is expecting her first child with boyfriend and football player Darius Jackson. The two began dating in the summer of 2021 and went Instagram official that August. Speaking about her decision to go public with their relationship, Keke said during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, "It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not," she explained.