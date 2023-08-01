Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss

Keke Palmer's middle name could be "real," because that's how 100 she keeps it with her fans — whether she's talking about her sexuality, motherhood, skin struggles, or even negative internet attention. During a recent episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actress spoke freely about another topic of conversation that is often deemed as controversial: postpartum weight loss.

Palmer got candid about her own journey, but told other moms and listeners to not compare their own progress to hers. “It’s my job … I don’t want people to think that I’m also setting unrealistic standards — because I can afford a trainer. I can afford meal prep. I can afford a lot of things and it’s expensive, but I’m investing in my career because it’s my career to look good,” she said, according to Just Jared, before adding that staying in shape has become important to her since she wants to take on more roles in blockbuster action movies.

Getty Images

“It’s my career choice to have this kind of career that I want to have … I specifically want to be in action. I specifically want to do certain things that would require me [to be fit], you know?" she explained. “I was always putting so much pressure on myself and I feel like with Nope, I got a great opportunity to do some action stuff and I definitely had already obtained a pretty fit body. But my frame has always been quite small, so it’s interesting after the baby to see all the extra stuff I have to work with and how much my fear of having extra weight actually became a strength as it pertained to weight training and working out … like it gave me so much more to work with and mold with.”

But Keke also assured fans that she would be achieving her ideal body with traditional methods, not a weight loss drug, which has recently become a popular fad in the industry. "It sucks … you know, I get the girls want to get into shape. But I hate that … Ozempic, from my knowledge, I know it’s been made for people that have diabetes. Ever since the girls have been using it to lose weight, the folks with diabetes ain’t able to get [it], the prices have gone up.”

