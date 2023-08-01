Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss

"I’m investing in my career because it’s my career to look good."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 @ 03:17PM
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Keke Palmer's middle name could be "real," because that's how 100 she keeps it with her fans — whether she's talking about her sexuality, motherhood, skin struggles, or even negative internet attention. During a recent episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actress spoke freely about another topic of conversation that is often deemed as controversial: postpartum weight loss.

Palmer got candid about her own journey, but told other moms and listeners to not compare their own progress to hers. “It’s my job … I don’t want people to think that I’m also setting unrealistic standards — because I can afford a trainer. I can afford meal prep. I can afford a lot of things and it’s expensive, but I’m investing in my career because it’s my career to look good,”  she said, according to Just Jared, before adding that staying in shape has become important to her since she wants to take on more roles in blockbuster action movies.

Keke Palmer in Blue Strapless Dress at Boss Featuring Keke Palmer Party

Getty Images

“It’s my career choice to have this kind of career that I want to have … I specifically want to be in action. I specifically want to do certain things that would require me [to be fit], you know?" she explained. “I was always putting so much pressure on myself and I feel like with Nope, I got a great opportunity to do some action stuff and I definitely had already obtained a pretty fit body. But my frame has always been quite small, so it’s interesting after the baby to see all the extra stuff I have to work with and how much my fear of having extra weight actually became a strength as it pertained to weight training and working out … like it gave me so much more to work with and mold with.” 

But Keke also assured fans that she would be achieving her ideal body with traditional methods, not a weight loss drug, which has recently become a popular fad in the industry. "It sucks … you know, I get the girls want to get into shape. But I hate that … Ozempic, from my knowledge, I know it’s been made for people that have diabetes. Ever since the girls have been using it to lose weight, the folks with diabetes ain’t able to get [it], the prices have gone up.”

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis
Suki Waterhouse, Robert, Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Just Stepped Out on a Rare Date Looking Cooler Than We Ever Will
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Sarah Michelle Gellar Overalls Bra Italian Vacation Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar Made Overalls Sexy With an Unexpected Peekaboo Bra
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Channeled Marilyn Monroe With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Twinned in Matching Sequined Jerseys and Y2K Camo
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera
Christy Turlington Returns to Her Supermodel Roots With CH Carolina Herrera
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Just Wore the Most Gorgeous Fishnet Dress With Starfish Nipple Pasties
Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren
Emma Roberts Ushered in Tomato Girl Summer With a Bright Red Cropped Polo and Matching Skirt
Florence Pugh Lotus London
Florence Pugh Bleached Her Buzzcut
madonna instagram dancing video
Madonna Says She Feels "Lucky" to be Back to Dancing After Her Medical Emergency
khloe kardashian tatum instagram
Khloé Kardashian Revealed Her Son's Full Face for the First Time
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Long-Sleeved Bathing Suit Served Unexpected Vacation Inspo
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin