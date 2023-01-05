Keke Palmer Yassified Maternity Fashion in a Plunging Cut-Out Sequin Gown

Just days after sharing glimpses of a holiday vacation full of rest and relaxation, Keke Palmer was very much back in business on Wednesday night — and she’s got the red carpet gown to prove it.

Arriving at TAO Downtown in New York City for the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Palmer stunned (and proved that maternity fashion can be totally glam) in a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. In addition to its shimmery nature, the dress also featured a plunging V-neckline, thin spaghetti straps, and triangle-shaped side cutouts, and the actress accessorized the look with a simple gold choker necklace and matching drop earrings.

Keke’s glam looked equally as radiant as her outfit, consisting of a bronzed complexion and dark smoky eye, and she let her waist-skimming twisted braids cascade down her back.

Shortly after the ceremony, which saw Palmer walk away with the best supporting actress award for her role in Jordan Peele’s Nope, Keke shared a roundup of photos on Instagram that detailed her OOTN and recapped the experience.

“Thank you again to the New York Film Critics Circle for this honor. Thank you @jordanpeele for that incredible introduction. I really am so grateful for the way you appreciate my artistry,” she wrote. “As I've continued to grow I sometimes wasn’t sure if there was a 'place' for all the things I do or want(ed) to do but, I just kept doing me cause that’s all I could do. Loving and leaning deeper into my passion. And as the saying goes, the girls that get it get it…. u know the rest 😆!”

She added, “I also really love my dress so thank you @waydb @mcdonaldmicah and @michaelkors. face beat hair did tew @officialsheiks @ann_joneshair 😘.”

