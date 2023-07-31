Keke Palmer Channeled Marilyn Monroe With New Platinum Blonde Hair

"This is Keke Monroe."

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on July 31, 2023
Keke Palmer
Getty

Keke Palmer has officially entered her blonde bombshell era, even if it's just temporarily. 

Over the weekend, the actress had a Marilyn Monroe moment, trading in her signature brunette hair for a platinum dye job (or, a very good wig). “That time I went blonde,” Keke captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, sporting voluminous beach-blonde locks that were pulled back into an elegant updo. Striking a pose in her makeup chair, Keke wore a white waffle-weave robe, and matched her pink eyeshadow and lips to the shade of her nail polish. 

In the comments section of her post, fans went wild for Keke's new hair color. "this Barbie is a MOTHER," wrote one, while another added, "Baby. This is keke Monroe." A third, on the other hand, thought she resembled another Hollywood icon: Halle Berry from the 1997 film B.A.P.S.

Ever since welcoming her first child, a son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February, Keke has been more experimental with her style, test-driving outfits that push the boundaries and fun hairstyles. And it's all thanks to her new role as a mom.

Keke Palmer

Getty

“After having my baby, I’ve just gotten so much more powerful,” Keke shared with The Cut earlier this month. “I’m just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying.” She added, "I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure.” 

