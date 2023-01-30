Keke Palmer Glowed in a Monochromatic Dress and Boots Combo for Her Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower

The most on-brand baby shower there ever was.

Published on January 30, 2023
Keke Palmer Sequin Dress New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Keke Palmer has given maternity fashion a whole new meaning with her strapless tiger swimsuits and yassified gowns. So, a fabulous baby shower OOTD was obviously expected, and the actress certainly delivered.

Over the weekend, Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson threw an over-the-top, fairytale-themed baby shower (that looked more like a rave). For the momentous occasion, Palmer paired a beige ribbed tank top midi dress with camel-colored tall suede boots. Gold geometric drop earrings, matching layered necklaces, stacked bangles, and a collection of coordinating rings accessorized the look. Her hair was fixed in a Pamela Anderson-styled updo with a few, curled face-framing strands on one side.

Jackson matched Palmer's color palette with a caramel jacket and tan Gucci logo pants. Palmer also posted a gallery of gorgeous images of the couple posing against an ivory backdrop shot by D. Adams. In one snap, Palmer smiled and cradled her baby bump while another captured Jackson sweetly kissing Palmer's head.

The couple's music director John Youngs gave fans a glimpse at the lavish party with a montage video of the event shared on his Instagram. In some portions of the compilation (which included clips taken by family members and friends), Palmer can be seen getting down on the dance floor to beats played by DJ Madout.

At one point, the dance floor was filled with party guests, looking more like a rave than a baby shower. Youngs also included a snap posing with the expecting parents.

Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, John Youngs Baby Shower

John Youngs/Instagram

Palmer also shared an Instagram capturing the magical details from the day, showing off the whimsical theme and thanking her party planning committee. "Thank you soooo much @coterie for making this beautiful baby shower possible," she wrote. "And to you @whambamevents for helping bring to life this fairytale of mine."

She continued, "From the games to the food by @melbasharlem, to the music by @djmadout and @jey.yung that kept us jamming all night. It was a Chicago, Jersey and Cali connection, a night I’ll never forget. I’m really just so so happy for my family and my baby shower for me and @dvulton more than anything was about celebrating the people we love that have carried us this far!!! We know they will be so good to our baby boy. 🥰😍🥹😅"

