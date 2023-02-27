Keke Palmer Welcomed a Baby Boy

Keke Palmer is officially a mom. In a post shared today, she shared the news that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are parents to a newborn son. Naturally, she did it in the most Keke Palmer way possible, blending comedy and levity into her post and sharing the most chaotic photo dump (maybe) ever.

"Hey Son!!!!," she wrote alongside the photos before dropping an actual numbered list to accompany the photos and videos in her carousel. She continued, writing, "1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. 'I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭"

Her caption continued with one more (very timely) message and the announcement of her son's name, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!" she noted. "LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

Getty Images

Speaking to Essence, Palmer explained that she wanted to make sure that her child knew that she could balance honesty and kindness while still maintaining her brand of comedy.



“You can be both. You could tell someone the truth and even if it’s not gonna be something that makes them happy, you could be kind about it,” she said of the values she wanted to instill in her newborn. “And [also] the importance of always being polite. Like, ‘Thank you ma’am. Hello, sir.’ I just think there’s nothing better than someone showing respect.”

She also added that she's ready to ensure that he's got a bright future, saying, “I think what also excites me in general about being a parent is being able to hopefully set a little human up for success. To me, the biggest thing is to show [him] all my favorite movies, my favorite things about our culture, food, music, our history. Just all the things that my family has done and how we’ve evolved over time.”