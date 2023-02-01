Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way

She initially thought the test was negative.

Published on February 1, 2023
Keke Palmer
Photo:

Getty Images

Ever since announcing her pregnancy during an iconic Saturday Night Live monologue, we've been living for Keke Palmer's journey to motherhood and her fabulous maternity fashion, to boot. Now, the actress is detailing exactly how she found out she was pregnant — and it's so cute (and comical).

During a recent episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, the actress revealed the moment she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson found out they were expecting a baby. "I took the test, and it came back negative," she explained with Jackson as her guest. "I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash. I just threw it in the trash."

She shared that she continued with her day, heading to dinner, only to receive a text from Jackson about the test. "I get a text from Darius, and he says, 'When did you take this?' And it’s a picture of the pregnancy test and it’s positive," she said. "I didn’t wait long enough! And I’m like, 'I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.' And he said, 'Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.'"

She added that once she got home, she took 10 tests back-to-back — all came back positive. The couple also told listeners that they have a name picked out for their baby boy, though they didn't reveal what it was.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Palmer opened up about when she knew it was the right time to have a baby. "I’m feeling good. I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this. I was like, open to it," she said before adding that she felt she had a "good partner" to go on the journey with.

