Once again, Keke Palmer is giving moms everywhere a little look into her experiences with motherhood — and in keeping with her frankness about things like postpartum depression, she's not holding back. In a new interview with Essence, the superstar singer and actress detailed her breastfeeding journey, which she explained wasn't as easy as she thought it would be. Palmer noted that it was, however, "empowering" while also being "difficult," something that nothing could have prepared her for.

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Palmer explained. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She went on to say that she didn't let breastfeeding stop her from doing things she wanted or needed to do, like attend the Met Gala and exercise (the range there is, of course, a Keke Palmer signature). She added that she wanted to live her life to show her son that nothing would stop her from pursuing the things she wanted to do, even breastfeeding.

"The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again," she added. "In the midst of trying to work out and do things that I wasn't sure I was going to be able to do — like going to the Met Gala — I was able to say, 'You know what, I'm gonna get out there and experience everything again, and I'm still gonna be there for my boy.'"

"That kind of resolve built so much confidence and so much strength in me," she finished. "I just got this overwhelming sense that I can do anything. There were so many things I was always trying to change before. But now, my being enough for my son has let me know that I'm enough in the world."



Palmer welcomed her son with her now-ex (allegedly), Darius Jackson, in February. After she became a mother, Palmer has been frank with the experience, sharing tidbits from her life with fans. All the while, she's been outspoken about making sure not to lose her own identity as she embraces being a mom.

"Do you, new moms," she said during an interview with The Cut in July. "Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

