Keke Palmer’s Version of a Canadian Tuxedo Is a Complete Slay

Denim mini dress? Check. Denim duster? Check.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 @ 11:47AM
Keke Palmer Met Gala
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Denim on denim is turning out to be the summer’s celebrity-loved It trend (see: Katy Perry's denim waistcoat and Irina Shayk's leather-paneled Canadian tuxedo). And the latest celebrity to prove it's a fail-proof formula — even in the dead heat of summer? Keke Palmer and her Moschino minidress.

On Friday, the actress shared a series of snaps on her Instagram that showed off her evening attire designed by Moschino, which consisted of a cinched, strapless light-wash mini with seam detailing and a waistband-inspired bustier, buttons and all. Elevating the Canadian tuxedo, she layered her figure-hugging dress with a matching denim duster littered with pockets and pleats. For accessories, she wore a smattering of rings, silver hoop earrings, and two diamond choker necklaces.

Keke Palmer Fragrance Foundation Awards 2023

Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Chileee @basedkenken is either gon’ beat you or shoot you! Getintotheglaaaaaaam!,” she captioned the post.

Palmer yassified her blue jean baby ensemble by styling her hair into loose curls with a French girl fringe and her bronzy glam included a dramatic cat-eye, feathery lashes, and a matte lip with brown liner.

She followed up the carousel of photos with even more content on her feed, posting an Instagram reel capturing herself dancing to her single “Right Now" from her Big Boss album. Posing in the middle of the stairwell, the star pouted at the camera as she slayed her tried-and-true denim look.

“No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about ….,” she captioned the reel.

Related Articles
Katy Perry Wearing Double Denim
Katy Perry’s Canadian Tuxedo Included Bell Bottoms and a Matching Waistcoat
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk's Teeny-Tiny Black Bikini Proved Basic Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Look Included Hairy Platforms
Kendall Jenner FWRD
Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants
Jennifer Lopez "The Flash" premiere
Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White and Cream Together
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere
Margot Robbie Channeled Another Iconic Barbie on the Carpet — and We Figured Out Which One
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Nicole Kidman Black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Halter Dress Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London
Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
Keke Palmer 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer Is Leaning Into Her Body, OK?