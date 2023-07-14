Keke Palmer’s Version of a Canadian Tuxedo Is a Complete Slay

Denim on denim is turning out to be the summer’s celebrity-loved It trend (see: Katy Perry's denim waistcoat and Irina Shayk's leather-paneled Canadian tuxedo). And the latest celebrity to prove it's a fail-proof formula — even in the dead heat of summer? Keke Palmer and her Moschino minidress.

On Friday, the actress shared a series of snaps on her Instagram that showed off her evening attire designed by Moschino, which consisted of a cinched, strapless light-wash mini with seam detailing and a waistband-inspired bustier, buttons and all. Elevating the Canadian tuxedo, she layered her figure-hugging dress with a matching denim duster littered with pockets and pleats. For accessories, she wore a smattering of rings, silver hoop earrings, and two diamond choker necklaces.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Chileee @basedkenken is either gon’ beat you or shoot you! Getintotheglaaaaaaam!,” she captioned the post.

Palmer yassified her blue jean baby ensemble by styling her hair into loose curls with a French girl fringe and her bronzy glam included a dramatic cat-eye, feathery lashes, and a matte lip with brown liner.

She followed up the carousel of photos with even more content on her feed, posting an Instagram reel capturing herself dancing to her single “Right Now" from her Big Boss album. Posing in the middle of the stairwell, the star pouted at the camera as she slayed her tried-and-true denim look.

“No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about ….,” she captioned the reel.