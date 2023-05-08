Keke Palmer Promoted Her Upcoming Album In a Sultry Cheetah-Print Minidress

Purrr-fection.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 8, 2023 @ 11:18AM
Keke Palmer Selfies Cheetah Print Dress
Photo:

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer is slaying motherhood one look at a time, and her latest came in the form of an Instagram carousel featuring sexy snaps that also promoted her upcoming album.

On Sunday, the actress and singer shared a series of selfies that captured her posing in a cheetah-print minidress with a bustier top adorned with a gold lion head, halter straps, and long sleeves. She kept her accessories to a minimum with dainty gold hoop earrings, and she styled the look with sky-high platforms. Meanwhile her voluminous curls and deep side part (styled by Micah Cook) were giving major bombshell vibes, and she went full glam with a bronzy look consisting of a glossy nude lip and a smoky black, gold, and rose cat-eye, perfected by Nordia Cameron-Cunningham.

In the first slide, Palmer posed in the doorway of a balcony with a beach view, given away by the reflection in the windows. She held onto the frame while looking down and popping one foot, while the other shots gave followers a closer look at the stunning glam.

Once she had our attention with her sexy OOTD and picture-perfect beat, the singer also teased her upcoming album Big Boss in the caption. "'Big Boss' the movie and album is here May 12thhhhh!!!!!" she wrote. "Get tf into the DOLL. Don’t be late to the party. 😘"

Keke Palmer Selfies Cheetah Print Dress

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Per her Instagram Stories, the star took the look for a spin at her sister Lawrencia Palmer's graduation party. She shared a selfie with her sis to her Story that read "So happy to celebrate you and your graduation Queen!!" Palmer also documented the party's entertainment, which included some iconic drag performances.

Last week, Palmer revealed the album's track list with an image of a piece of paper with the song titles scrawled in blue ink. "BIG BOSS TRACKLIST REVEAL! 🚨" she captioned the Instagram. "My new film and album #BigBoss is dropping on May 12 and I am beyond excited for you all to experience it! Thank you for joining me on this journey. ❤️❤️❤️"

Earlier this year (when she wasn't busy making an album or walking the Met steps) Palmer welcomed her son Leo with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

