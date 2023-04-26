Keke Palmer Says Celebrities Only “Snap Back” Postpartum Because “It’s Part of the Damn Gig”

"If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 @ 11:49AM
keke palmer "lightyear" premiere
Photo:

getty images

Whether she’s clapping back at internet trolls or getting candid about the challenges of pregnancy, Keke Palmer has always been one to keep it real. So, it’s only natural that the actress would continue her brand of authenticity when opening up to People about her postpartum body just two months after welcoming her first child, Leo, back in February. One of the biggest takeaways from her chat? Celebrity pregnancies are the exception, not the rule.

During an interview for the publication’s Beautiful Issue, Palmer talked about her own postpartum journey and how new moms should focus on their personal relationship with their body and health rather than get “caught up in the hype of it all.”

“Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig," she said. "A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don't think it's this thing where it's like, 'We doing it because we got it like that.' No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be.”

Keke Palmer Darius Jackson baby leo Angels game

Instagram/Keke Palmer

Keke then talked about her first-hand experience navigating life postpartum, and how she’s now gotten to a point where she feels both healthy and happy.

“I've gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. And I think the main thing I've learned through my experience is to do what makes me feel happy," Palmer said. "If I feel like I need to hold it back and I need to do a little bit more work, or [if] I want to feel better about myself, I just do it.”

She continued, “Other times I'm like, 'Yo, pull up in the drive-through. I want the number five, large.' You know what I mean? I do what I feel when I need to, because sometimes taking it easy, that is what you need.”

Palmer was also sure to sprinkle in some words of wisdom for any new moms who may not know where to start: “There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good,” the actress said. “If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it.”

Related Articles
Rumer Willis 2023 Year of Action Committee Launch Dinner
Rumer Willis Is Now a Mom
Ciara's Sheer Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends We Lost Count
Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count
Lizzo Concert
Lizzo Protested the Tennessee Drag Ban On Stage
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy Wore a Teeny-Tiny Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette
sarah michelle gellar lilac outfit instagram homage to daphne
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s “Homage” to Daphne Blake Included All-Lilac Everything
Emilia SchÃ¼le Interview for Marie Antoinette on PBS
'Marie Antoinette' Star Emilia Schüle on Corsets, Dior, and Her Feminist Take on the French Queen
Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West Had a Stylish Mother-Daughter Moment on the Red Carpet
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie Gave Poison Ivy Vibes in a Sheer Green Gown at Her Sister Sofia's Wedding
Meghan Markle prince harry prince archie africa
Prince Archie's 4th Birthday Will Reportedly Include a "Low-Key" Party at Home
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline’s Latest Red Carpet Dress Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Revealed She Was “Super Ill” When Stepping Out in Her Viral Red Crystal Look at Fashion Week
Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith
Dakota Johnson Wore a Plunging Two-Piece Suit For a Mommy-and-Me Outing With Melanie Griffith
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Paired a Power-Shoulder Blazer With a Completely See-Through, Sparkly Catsuit
J.Crew "Style for Decades" Campaign
J.Crew Tapped Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, and Other Hollywood Icons for Its Latest Campaign
Best Acne Body Washes
The 8 Best Acne Body Washes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Plunging Cut-Out Gown Clashed Perfectly With the Cannes Pink Carpet