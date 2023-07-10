Keke Palmer Is Leaning Into Her Body, OK?

"Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 @ 01:11PM
Keke Palmer 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue Pregnancy Reveal
Photo:

Getty Images

Over the last week, the internet has been buzzing about the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend (and father of her son, Darius Jackson). After Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas show in a fabulous sheer Givenchy dress and shared a video of the singer serenading her, Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for her choice of outfit by reposting the video and writing, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

He also doubled down on the sentiment by sharing a separate post after receiving the backlash. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he said via Twitter. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Given the fact that Keke is the internet's big sister, fans rushed to Palmer's defense, beginning a frenzy of "motha" posts and memes (Keke is the motha of meme culture, after all). Now, the actress is (kind of) addressing the drama herself — and she reacted like the unbothered queen she is.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” she told The Cut in a recent interview that took place the same day that the social media discourse began. “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.” As she should.

Keke Palmer, Baby Leo, and Darius Jackson "Big Boss" Screening at 2023 Atlanta Film Festival

Getty Images

When asked if she had any thoughts for the fellow moms who also stood up for her, the multi-hyphenate replied, "Do you, new moms. Do you. Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby. Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

Last week, Palmer even dropped some subtle shade-throwing merch that appeared to address the incident. In an Instagram post, Palmer promoted the new pieces in an Instagram video that showed her singing Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely?" to her son Leo. "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍" she captioned the post. 'IM A MOTHA' and 'Stevie to the bullshit' shirts available NOW! Link in bio :)"

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son Leo back in February of this year. The actress and singer announced the news via Instagram with an Instagram photo dump documenting the birth.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!" she wrote at the time. "LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

Related Articles
Margot Robbie Dance Scene in 'Barbie' Production Still
It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Issa Rae Wore a Deliciously Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes
alexandra shipp barbie premiere
Alexandra Shipp's 'Barbie' Premiere Gown Showed Off Her Glitzy Black Bra
Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Valentino
Greta Gerwig Finally Wore Pink to the 'Barbie' Premiere
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner
Taylor Swift Reunited With Her Ex Taylor Lautner for Her "I Can See You" Music Video
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Holding Hands New York City 2019
Is That Joe Alwyn or Who Is This Man in Taylor Swift's Fourth of July Photo Dump
Hailey Bieber
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Jessica Simpson BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" 2020
Jessica Simpson Just Addressed TikTok Calling Out Nick Lachey's Behavior on 'Newlyweds'
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Gabriela Hearst at LycÃ©e FranÃ§ais de New York Gala 2023 Leading with Purpose
Chloé Has Officially Confirmed Gabriela Hearst's Departure
John Mayer Taylor Swift
TBT: John Mayer Said Taylor Swift Writing "Dear John" Was a "Lousy Thing to Do"
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Meghan Trainor (R) and Daryl Sabara attend the City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Just Welcomed Baby No. 2