Keke Palmer Is Leaning Into Her Body, OK?

Over the last week, the internet has been buzzing about the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend (and father of her son, Darius Jackson). After Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas show in a fabulous sheer Givenchy dress and shared a video of the singer serenading her, Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for her choice of outfit by reposting the video and writing, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

He also doubled down on the sentiment by sharing a separate post after receiving the backlash. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he said via Twitter. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Given the fact that Keke is the internet's big sister, fans rushed to Palmer's defense, beginning a frenzy of "motha" posts and memes (Keke is the motha of meme culture, after all). Now, the actress is (kind of) addressing the drama herself — and she reacted like the unbothered queen she is.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” she told The Cut in a recent interview that took place the same day that the social media discourse began. “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.” As she should.

Getty Images

When asked if she had any thoughts for the fellow moms who also stood up for her, the multi-hyphenate replied, "Do you, new moms. Do you. Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby. Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

Last week, Palmer even dropped some subtle shade-throwing merch that appeared to address the incident. In an Instagram post, Palmer promoted the new pieces in an Instagram video that showed her singing Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely?" to her son Leo. "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍" she captioned the post. 'IM A MOTHA' and 'Stevie to the bullshit' shirts available NOW! Link in bio :)"

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son Leo back in February of this year. The actress and singer announced the news via Instagram with an Instagram photo dump documenting the birth.



"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!" she wrote at the time. "LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."