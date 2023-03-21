Keke Palmer Says Being a Mom Is Her "Greatest Gig of All"

The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February.

Published on March 21, 2023 @ 11:31AM
It’s no question that Keke Palmer has starred in her fair share of hit TV shows and movies throughout her decades-spanning career (who could forget True Jackson, VP?), but now, she’s opening up about her “greatest gig” to date: motherhood.

On Monday, the new mom — who welcomed her first child, baby boy Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson back in February — got candid with her Instagram followers about her first month of motherhood while sharing photos of her and Leo on a breezy New York City Stroll. 

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update,” the actress, who wore a camel trench coat, straight-leg blue jeans, and colorful sneakers in the photo, wrote. “I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.”

Keke continued, “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN.”

keke palmer darius jackson

getty images

Palmer also added that it’s been fun to indulge in the “new world” that only mothers experience, which (of course) includes online shopping. “I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha,” she said.

Finishing the post, Keke summed it up with a final send-off: “Mom 'stuff' is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️.”

