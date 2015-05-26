Keira Knightley and Husband James Righton Welcomes Their First Child

Congratulations to Keira Knightley—the actress is officially a mum. Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, welcomed their first child, People confirms.

The low-key couple, who wed in 2013 in a private ceremony in Provence, France, announced in mid-December of last year that they were pregnant. And although Knightley has kept fairly hush-hush about her pregnancy, she did open up about her style at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards in January, saying that she gravitated more towards loose, comfortable pieces during her pregnancy, as well as flat shoes. "I’m pregnant and the shoes can come off and no one is allowed to say anything so that’s quite nice," she said. Cheers to the happy family.

