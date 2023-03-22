Keira Knightley Credits Her Dewy Glow to This Skin Tint That's Like a "Moisturizer and Foundation in One"

Shoppers say it “blends well” and works for “senior skin.”

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 11:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Keira Knightley Credits Her Dewy Glow to This Skin Tint That's Like a "Moisturizer and Foundation in One"
Photo:

Getty Images/ Chanel/ InStyle

I don’t know about you, but Keira Knightley has been my mood board; as a fellow fair-skinned, mousy-haired brunette with brown eyes, I often look towards images of her when searching for makeup inspiration. I’ve always been obsessed with how she’s artfully created a beauty look that’s somehow both incredibly simple and sexy, from her glowing, flawless skin and  sculpted cheekbones to her signature subtle smokey eye. So when Harper’s Bazaar UK recently tapped the actress for its “Inside My Beauty Bag” series, I was seated and ready to take notes. One thing was clear: Knightley’s focus is her skin.

The actress shared a number of products she uses to achieve her blemish-free glow. As someone who adds anything that claims to provide a radiance boost to my cart, I was most drawn to the moisturizing tint Knightley said offers a naturally dewy finish.

Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint

Chanel

Shop now: $70; chanel.com

Per Knightley, Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint is “sort of like having a moisturizer… and a foundation in one,” explaining that it allows you to “still see the skin through it” while giving the “kind of cover” that makes you “look dewy and like you’ve got a bit of a glow.” While it is important to note that Knightley has long been a Chanel brand ambassador, this was the only product from the luxury brand — which is also an InStyle editor-favorite — to find a permanent spot in her makeup bag.

The Les Beiges tint is a light-to-medium coverage foundation that features Chanel's patented MicroFluidic technology. Rather than dispensing as a typical foundation, the product comes out as a clear gel packed with small, tinted bubbles that break once you blend it on your skin. Thanks to this, the tint provides a touch of coverage with lightweight hydration to keep your skin moisturized and fresh throughout the day. 

And according to shoppers, this is the product for days when you want that your-skin-but-better look.“It is light, does not clog my pores, and gives me a nice tint of color,” one customer wrote, noting that it “blends well” and provides “a little bit of blurring but is not heavy.”  Another person raved that “it goes on smoothly” and “feels like silk.” 

The Chanel tint is also a favorite amongst shoppers with mature skin. “It has become my go-to foundation for my senior skin,” wrote one customer who loves the “natural look.” “I'm 56 and this foundation adds [a] subtle glow without looking oily,” wrote another.

Blur skin and enhance your glow the Keira Knightley way with Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint, which you can grab for $70.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Sisley Paris Sale
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Volumizing Hair Spray Is 20% Off in a Rare Sitewide Sale
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Kate Hudson Kjaer Weiss Oscars
Kate Hudson’s Ethereal Oscars Glow Was Thanks to My Favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Related Articles
I'm a Gold Hoop Aficionado and These $16 Mini Amazon Hoops Don't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon
i forgot to use concealer after using this intensive dark circle slugging eye balm
This Intensive Overnight Eye Balm Reduces My Dark Circles So Well, I Don’t Need to Wear Concealer the Next Day
Oprah Cargo Pants
Oprah Wore the Comfy, Ultra-Practical Pant Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Spring 2023
kate hudson egyptian magic
Kate Hudson Uses This $16 All-Purpose Cream “for Everything” and Shoppers Call It a “Miracle” for Hydration
This Drew Barrymore-Used Brightening Serum Shoppers Say Fades âUnwanted Spotsâ Is on Rare Sale
Drew Barrymore Uses This Rarely On-Sale Brightening Serum That Fades “Unwanted Spots,” According to Shoppers
74-Year-Old Shoppers Use This Customer-Loved Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Puffiness â and Itâs 70% Off
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off
55+ $9 moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Under Eye Treatment That âBrightensâ and âTightensâ â and for 24 Hours Itâs 50% Off
Act Fast! The Under-Eye Treatment Shoppers Say “Brightens” and “Tightens” Is 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
50s/60s Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Call This “the Best Moisturizer Ever” Thanks to Its Plumping and Firming Formula
I Replaced My Lipstick and Blush With a Multi-Stick From the Makeup Brand Supermodels Use
I Replaced My Lipstick and Blush With This Easy-to-Use Multi-Stick From the Makeup Brand Supermodels Use
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette
The One/Size Cheek Clapper Palette Has All the Blush Options You'll Ever Need
Brand Jennifer Aniston Launched Foaming Cleanser
The Skincare Brand Jennifer Aniston Uses Just Launched a Foaming Cleanser That’s Perfect for Dry Skin
Morroccanoil brunette dry shampoo
I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Says She Isn’t the Mother She Thought She’d Be
i thought it would take months to get the skin on my body summer ready, thanks to these 2 products it only took two weeks
This Body Treatment Made My Dull, Dry, and Bumpy Skin Glistening and Smooth in a Matter of Mere Weeks
Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines
This Silky, Skin-Loving Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines Like No Other