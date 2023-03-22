Keira Knightley Credits Her Dewy Glow to This Skin Tint That's Like a "Moisturizer and Foundation in One"

I don’t know about you, but Keira Knightley has been my mood board; as a fellow fair-skinned, mousy-haired brunette with brown eyes, I often look towards images of her when searching for makeup inspiration. I’ve always been obsessed with how she’s artfully created a beauty look that’s somehow both incredibly simple and sexy, from her glowing, flawless skin and sculpted cheekbones to her signature subtle smokey eye. So when Harper’s Bazaar UK recently tapped the actress for its “Inside My Beauty Bag” series, I was seated and ready to take notes. One thing was clear: Knightley’s focus is her skin.

The actress shared a number of products she uses to achieve her blemish-free glow. As someone who adds anything that claims to provide a radiance boost to my cart, I was most drawn to the moisturizing tint Knightley said offers a naturally dewy finish.

Chanel

Shop now: $70; chanel.com

Per Knightley, Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint is “sort of like having a moisturizer… and a foundation in one,” explaining that it allows you to “still see the skin through it” while giving the “kind of cover” that makes you “look dewy and like you’ve got a bit of a glow.” While it is important to note that Knightley has long been a Chanel brand ambassador, this was the only product from the luxury brand — which is also an InStyle editor-favorite — to find a permanent spot in her makeup bag.

The Les Beiges tint is a light-to-medium coverage foundation that features Chanel's patented MicroFluidic technology. Rather than dispensing as a typical foundation, the product comes out as a clear gel packed with small, tinted bubbles that break once you blend it on your skin. Thanks to this, the tint provides a touch of coverage with lightweight hydration to keep your skin moisturized and fresh throughout the day.

And according to shoppers, this is the product for days when you want that your-skin-but-better look.“It is light, does not clog my pores, and gives me a nice tint of color,” one customer wrote, noting that it “blends well” and provides “a little bit of blurring but is not heavy.” Another person raved that “it goes on smoothly” and “feels like silk.”

The Chanel tint is also a favorite amongst shoppers with mature skin. “It has become my go-to foundation for my senior skin,” wrote one customer who loves the “natural look.” “I'm 56 and this foundation adds [a] subtle glow without looking oily,” wrote another.

Blur skin and enhance your glow the Keira Knightley way with Chanel’s Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint, which you can grab for $70.