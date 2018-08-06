The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season Premiere was Anything but Sisterly

For 14 seasons, fans have done their best to keep up with the Kardashians. And on National Sisters Day—fitting for a family of strong sisters—E!'s first family came back to give fans exactly what they wanted. Khloé, who has been going through very public relationship struggles with Tristan Thompson, didn't explain why she went back to him. But even without that, viewers got plenty of family drama during tonight's Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Pregnancy lips, sisterly shade-throwing, and Kris Jenner's signature knowing smirk were all present and accounted for, but the biggest bombshell was just how un-sisterly these women can be.

The season's trailer focused on strife brewing between Kim and Kourtney, so it made sense for the premiere to toss in two feuds. The family needed to shoot their now-famous holiday card, but Kourtney seemed to think she had more important things to do. Kim takes the opportunity to call her out and many viewers agreed, pointing out that the show is built on the foundation that the family members work to build each other up, not bicker and yell (though there's a lot of that). And on top of that, it's the holidays. Get in the spirit, Kourt! Other viewers sided with Kourtney, noting that she's allowed to avoid people who make her feel small and insult her, whether it's to her face or not. Anyone would want to get away from people saying that they're lazy, unmotivated, and uncooperative.

Kim is over it & I understand because it’s very hard & diff ugly to be dealing with someone who is all over the place #KUWTK — K.S.M (@booboocakes819) August 6, 2018

That comment was a low blow, BUT if my sister didn’t have a job and was being so difficult about a commitment I would go off of one... #KUWTK — Minnie Mouse (@Nevergrowup93) August 5, 2018

When Kim K tells her most natural looking sister that she’s the least exciting to look at. Yea okayyyyyy. #KUWTK 🤦🏽‍♀️ — DisIsKaren (@DisIsKaren) August 1, 2018

Kim kardashian needs to stop being idolized and admired, don’t fight me on this. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/wPyt6UZ8Dk — Megan Chamberlin (@Chambo2227) August 5, 2018

Fans know what happened, which may have been why the episode seemed like such a let down in the Christmas-card department. Kourtney partook in the family tradition—even the extended advent-calendar-style releases before the official unveiling of the Kardashian holiday portrait. The second fight focused on Kim's baby shower. Again, fans knew what was up if they follow any of the sisters on social media (and a place card in what looks like Comic Sans is reason enough not to attend any event). It wasn't much of a surprise when Kourtney didn't show up to the party, given the tears and the fight.

Kourtney recently explained her side of the fight, telling E! News that she's working on being more upfront about what she wants, whether her sisters agree with it or not.

"I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself," she said. "I think in the past I've always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings."

Though the tension between Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney took center stage, the oldest Kardashian sibling explained that there was plenty that the cameras didn't film. Kourtney may just be giving her sisterly attention to a different sister.

"Kendall has my back in this season, you'll see. When I was watching some cuts, I see my sisters talking about me and I obviously have no idea because I wasn't there and I'm like, ‘What?! They're saying this about me?'" Kourtney said. "And then Kendall has my back."

The tension probably won't last long. Viewers know that there's not much that can tear these sisters apart. It's only the beginning of the season and knowing that things like Khloé and Tristan's drama, Kim's KKW beauty launch, and whatever Kris has up her sleeves will only bring the family closer together. No matter what, these sisters have shown that they support each other, no matter what they're going through. Thankfully, National Reconciliation Day is April 2. That's gives these sibs plenty of time to make up.