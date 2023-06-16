Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40

Regardless of your personal style, a pair of cute and comfortable white sneakers is a must-have in your summer wardrobe. You can wear the versatile shoes casually with athletic shorts and a tee, or dress them up with a floral midi dress — the styling possibilities are endless. And this season, Amazon shoppers are especially fans of the Keds Kickstart canvas sneakers, which are on sale for just $40.

As the number one best-selling fashion sneakers on Amazon with more than 4,000 perfect ratings, the Keds shoes are clearly a customer favorite. Not to mention, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has also been spotted wearing sneakers from the brand multiple times; she’s been known to wear the Champion Canvas Sneakers with everything from biker shorts to tailored trousers. The Kickstart style has a similar look as EmRata’s go-to pair, just with a higher platform that’s a perfect look for summer.

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $55); amazon.com



Along with their rubber platforms with a contrasting black stripe, the canvas sneakers also have cushioned insoles and six sets of eyelets that go all the way up to the toes, so you can adjust the tightness of the laces to the exact width of your feet. They’re sold in white, black, and navy fabric options, and they come in sizes 5 through 10, with select half sizes available.

In the sneakers’ reviews section, hundreds of shoppers raved about their fit and feel. One reviewer said they’re “great quality” and “so comfortable,” adding that they’re “able to wear these for long periods of time” without pain or discomfort. Another shopper got more specific, saying the shoes “don’t rub [their] toes on the side, and the heel doesn’t rub in the back,” making them the perfect everyday sneakers.

As for the style of the shoes, one shopper said they “look like old school Keds and Converse had a baby.” Plus, another person called them the “perfect sneaker for dresses, shorts, or pants,” and a third reviewer said they’ve found themselves “wearing them more than sandals this summer.”

Based on these glowing reviews, we’re pretty confident you’ll get a lot of wear out of the Keds Kickstart canvas sneakers this summer. Just be sure to grab the shoes while they’re on sale for $40 at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $55); amazon.com