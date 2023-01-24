The Sneaker You Probably Owned as a Kid Is a Supermodel Staple, and Right Now It’s Just $18 at Amazon

This past year’s shoe trends have been far from basic. Platform heels dominated red carpets and runways, and, while “off duty,” everyone from Gigi Hadid to Sydney Sweeney could be found rocking fuzzy boots and slides. Often at the center of these trends was none other than Emily Ratajkowski, whose dedication to cowboy boots convinced me that the rodeo staple was actually high-end. But despite the supermodel’s gravitation toward some of the most controversial shoe trends, there was one style she wore that even minimalists could get behind — and right now it’s majorly on sale.

Keds’ Champion Canvas Sneakers have long been a staple in everyday footwear, featuring simple styles that go with just about everything. And in 2021, Emily Ratajkowski made it a must-have when wearing a pair out in Los Angeles and then again in NYC. Given that trends are cyclical, it’s no surprise the shoe I loved in middle school is now finding its way back on to style icon’s feet, and thus, into Amazon shoppers’ carts. And right now, the classic sneaker is 67 percent off, bringing the price down to under $20.

These popular sneakers are made out of a breathable, lightweight canvas material and are available in nine colors, including black, navy, and white. When you think of a classic sneaker, it’s these, perfect for adding a casual touch to your favorite sundresses or pairing just as well with oversized jeans. As one shopper succinctly explained, “Over the years, Keds have remained a great buy. They are comfortable, durable, and well-made.” But they, nor Emily Ratajkowski, are alone in their love for the shoes, which currently have over 4,900 five-star ratings on Amazon.

As many customers noted, these sneakers are both comfortable and stylish. “They fit great, they offer some support, and they look cute,” wrote one shopper who added that they had been looking for something they could stand in all day. And one long-time fan of the brand wrote, “I grew up pretty much exclusively wearing Keds…These are darling and extremely comfortable,” noting that even after wearing them for eight hours, their feet “didn't bother [them] at the end of the day.”

Throw it back in these supermodel-worn, classic Keds that are on sale at Amazon for just $18.

