The Sneaker You Probably Owned as a Kid Is a Supermodel Staple, and Right Now It’s Just $18 at Amazon

Even Emily Ratajkowski owns a pair.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 02:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Pair of Comfy Sneakers Is on Sale for Just $18 at Amazon
Photo:

Instagram @emrata

This past year’s shoe trends have been far from basic. Platform heels dominated red carpets and runways, and, while “off duty,” everyone from Gigi Hadid to Sydney Sweeney could be found rocking fuzzy boots and slides. Often at the center of these trends was none other than Emily Ratajkowski, whose dedication to cowboy boots convinced me that the rodeo staple was actually high-end. But despite the supermodel’s gravitation toward some of the most controversial shoe trends, there was one style she wore that even minimalists could get behind — and right now it’s majorly on sale.

Keds’ Champion Canvas Sneakers have long been a staple in everyday footwear, featuring simple styles that go with just about everything. And in 2021, Emily Ratajkowski made it a must-have when wearing a pair out in Los Angeles and then again in NYC. Given that trends are cyclical, it’s no surprise the shoe I loved in middle school is now finding its way back on to style icon’s feet, and thus, into Amazon shoppers’ carts. And right now, the classic sneaker is 67 percent off, bringing the price down to under $20.

Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $55); amazon.com

These popular sneakers are made out of a breathable, lightweight canvas material and are available in nine colors, including black, navy, and white. When you think of a classic sneaker, it’s these, perfect for adding a casual touch to your favorite sundresses or pairing just as well with oversized jeans. As one shopper succinctly explained, “Over the years, Keds have remained a great buy. They are comfortable, durable, and well-made.” But they, nor Emily Ratajkowski, are alone in their love for the shoes, which currently have over 4,900 five-star ratings on Amazon.

As many customers noted, these sneakers are both comfortable and stylish. “They fit great, they offer some support, and they look cute,” wrote one shopper who added that they had been looking for something they could stand in all day. And one long-time fan of the brand wrote, “I grew up pretty much exclusively wearing Keds…These are darling and extremely comfortable,” noting that even after wearing them for eight hours, their feet “didn't bother [them] at the end of the day.”

Throw it back in these supermodel-worn, classic Keds that are on sale at Amazon for just $18.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Aptly Named Liquid Gold Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok and It's My Holy Grail, Too
This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a TikTok Entranced — and It's My Holy Grail, Too
Editor-loved Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I’m Buying Myself for Valentine’s Day
Wonderskin Lip Stain
This Stain Is My New Go-To Lip Product for Every Night Out Because It Simply Won’t Rub Off
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign
Converse History
How Converse Became Fashion's Favorite Sneaker
La Perla lingerie sale on Amazon
The Lingerie Brand Worn by J.Lo and the Kardashians Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Eberjey Underwear Review
I Replaced My Entire Underwear Drawer With These Flattering, High-Quality Pairs From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
Editor-loved Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I’m Buying Myself for Valentine’s Day
Emily Ratajkowski
What Exactly Is Happening in Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Instagram Post?
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets â and Prices Are Up to 45% Off
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Cozy Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets Starting at Just $32
Amazon Rent the Runway designer clothes store
Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack
This Best-Selling Amazon Sweater With Over 4,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now Over Half Off
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now
My Go-To Layer Has Become This Men's Shirt in an Unexpected Material for the Season
My Go-To Layer Is This Men's Shirt in an Unexpected Material for the Season
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Styled a Barely There Top With the Comfy Sneakers Every Celebrity Owns
Amazon Valentine's Day Dresses
The 10 Sexiest Valentine's Day Dresses on Amazon Are All Under $50
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months